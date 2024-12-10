Mathebe Ngwenya's bold leap from corporate banking to beauty entrepreneurship

In this episode of the Saica Biz Impact Podcast, Mathebe Ngwenya, chartered accountant and founder of Beauty On TApp, shares her remarkable journey from the corporate world to building a thriving beauty business. Her story is one of calculated risk-taking, resilience, and an unwavering passion for empowering local beauty brands.

A passion-driven pivot

With over a decade of experience in corporate finance at Ernst & Young and Royal Merchant Bank, Ngwenya seemed destined for an executive career. Yet, her heart was elsewhere. After nurturing her side hustle for years, she made the brave decision to leave her banking career and focus on Beauty On TApp full-time.

"It was years of calculating – am I ready financially, mentally?" she reflects. Her transition wasn’t overnight but carefully timed, waiting until her business could sustain her lifestyle.

Balancing hustle and health

Running a demanding corporate role while growing a business wasn’t without sacrifices. Ngwenya shared how her relentless schedule took a toll on her mental health, eventually pushing her to choose well-being and entrepreneurship. My brain was constantly active and I thought, this isn’t healthy.

Building a brand with purpose

Ngwenya’s finance background didn’t stop her from diving headfirst into an unfamiliar industry. She learned about formulations, packaging, and customer needs, all while harnessing her creative flair for marketing. During the pandemic, she spotted an opportunity: fast delivery and local, tailored products. This led to the launch of Pastry Skincare, a brand addressing African skin concerns like hyperpigmentation.

The power of networks

Her corporate years paid off in more ways than one. When securing retail space proved challenging, Ngwenya leaned on her banking connections to break into prestigious malls like Mall of Africa and Menlyn. "Don’t be shy to put your hand up. That’s when you meet senior management," she said.

Growing slow, growing strong

Ngwenya is intentional about her growth strategy, choosing sustainable expansion over rapid scaling. Each new store is self-funded, and she carefully studies customer trends to ensure product-market fit in each location, "Don’t rush the process. Your story doesn’t have to be big when you’re young."

Her business advice to aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs? Take your time, know your numbers, and don’t underestimate the power of relationships. Ngwenya’s story is a testament to the magic that happens when passion meets perseverance.

Listen to the full episode here.

Want to explore Beauty On TApp? Visit their stores at Mall of Africa, Menlyn, and Gateway – with a new location coming soon to Fourways – or browse online at shopbeautyontapp.co.za.



