Recycling influencers - Are we just following the herd? Unpopular opinion by a HOD

Let’s face it: the influencer industry is starting to feel like a never-ending episode of Friends. Sure, we all love seeing the same familiar faces pop up everywhere, but does every brand really need to feature the influencer equivalent of Ross and Rachel? It’s time to address the elephant in the room: are we recycling influencers just because they’re well-known, or do they actually influence anyone anymore?

Suwi Kabwe

Imagine this: you’re scrolling through Instagram, and there they are again – the same influencer you’ve seen in the past five ads. They're promoting everything from protein shakes to luxury watches, and now they’re telling you that this particular brand of toilet paper is a game-changer. Are you really buying it? Or are you just rolling your eyes and scrolling past?

The truth is, popularity doesn’t always equate to influence. Just because someone has a million followers doesn’t mean they have the power to make those followers buy, engage, or even care. The industry’s obsession with big names can sometimes backfire, making campaigns feel less authentic and more like a monotonous sales pitch.

But why do brands keep falling into this trap? It’s the safety net of familiarity. Brands see an influencer with a huge following and think, “Well, if they’re good enough for Brand X, they must be good enough for us!” It’s like the corporate version of high school peer pressure, where everyone’s just trying to fit in by copying the cool kids.

What’s often overlooked is the potential of niche influencers who, while not boasting millions of followers, have a deeply engaged and loyal audience. These influencers might not have the glitzy glamour of a top-tier name, but their followers actually listen to them. It’s the difference between a celebrity shouting into a crowded room and a trusted friend giving you a personal recommendation.

Moreover, recycling the same influencers can lead to oversaturation and audience fatigue. When every other post in your feed features the same face, the content becomes white noise. The once-charismatic influencer now blends into the background, and their endorsements lose credibility.

So, what’s the solution? Brands need to take a leap of faith and diversify their influencer pool. Seek out those hidden gems who resonate on a smaller, yet more personal level.

Embrace the underdogs who bring fresh perspectives and authenticity to the table. It’s time to break free from the herd mentality and start valuing genuine influence over sheer popularity.

While recycled influencers may offer a sense of security, they don’t always deliver the impact brands are looking for. Let’s shake things up, give the lesser-known voices a chance, and remember that true influence comes from connection, not just numbers.

So next time you’re planning an influencer campaign, ask yourself: do you want to be another brand on the influencer’s checklist, or do you want to be the brand that stands out? The choice is yours.



