Unpopular opinion by a CEO: Hyper-personalised marketing is just digital stalking

The problem: Are personalised ads helping us – or just watching us?

Remember that time you talked about buying a new couch, and suddenly every ad on your phone was for sofas? You never searched for it. You never typed it out. Yet, somehow, brands knew exactly what you were thinking. That’s not marketing magic, it’s surveillance disguised as personalisation.

Hyper-personalised advertising is one of the biggest trends in marketing, driven by AI, data tracking, and algorithms that know more about you than your best friend. But here’s the question: when does personalised marketing stop being helpful and start becoming a privacy nightmare?

The pros of hyper-personalisation

Better user experience: People see ads tailored to their needs, reducing irrelevant content.



Higher conversions for brands: AI-driven targeting increases engagement and sales.



More efficient ad spend: Marketers waste less money on customers who won't convert.



Marketers waste less money on customers who won’t convert. Improved customer loyalty: A more personalised experience can make customers feel understood.

The dark side of hyper-personalisation

Privacy violation: Many consumers don’t realise how much data is being collected on them.



The 'creep factor': Over-personalisation can feel invasive, making people uneasy.



Regulatory issues: GDPR, CCPA, and other laws are tightening restrictions on data collection.



GDPR, CCPA, and other laws are tightening restrictions on data collection. Manipulation vs assistance: Personalised ads can nudge users toward purchases they weren’t considering, raising ethical concerns.

The controversy: Where’s the line between smart marketing and stalking?

Many brands argue that hyper-personalisation enhances customer experience, making ads more relevant and reducing noise. But privacy advocates, and increasingly, everyday consumers see it differently. They see it as a manipulative tool that turns consumers into data points, tracking their every move.

A 2024 survey by Pew Research found that 76% of consumers feel ‘creeped out’ by hyper-personalised ads, yet only 19% take action to stop them. Why? Because opting out is almost impossible. Companies bury privacy settings, making it difficult for consumers to reclaim control over their data.

The brand war: Who’s defending privacy and who’s exploiting it?