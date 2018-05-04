“Add a bit of vernac M”: Unpopular opinion by a senior strategic copywriter

In the advertising industry, there’s an unspoken practice that many consider standard but, in reality, is a huge miss: simply translating an English campaign line into vernac (vernacular languages), to be more relatable, they say. Many creatives believe that by taking an English slogan and asking a black writer to translate it, they've struck gold, they're one with the people. They think it shows inclusivity and cultural relevance. But here’s the kicker: it doesn’t.

Author: Mahlatse Mokautu

The pitfall of translation without understanding

Translating an ad from English to a vernacular language isn't the same as making it resonate. The truth is, translation without cultural context is not just lazy – it’s an insult to Black creatives and the audiences they represent. To craft a campaign that genuinely connects, you need more than a verbatim translation. You need to understand the culture, the context, and the nuances of how people speak, joke, and relate to one another.

Take this as an example: in many African languages, direct translations can lose the humour, emotion, and cultural significance that make a message impactful. The literal translation might make sense grammatically, but it fails to capture the essence of how people actually communicate. You can’t just swap out words and expect the same reaction. It’s not about the words; it’s about understanding iringas, itaal, the lingo – understanding the language and the people behind it.

The disconnect between creatives and culture

When a campaign line is conceived in English and then translated, it often fails to truly connect with the audience. It's a one-size-fits-all approach that assumes all South Africans – or all Africans – will understand and feel the message the same way, regardless of their cultural background. But that’s not how it works. Language isn’t just a tool for communication; it’s a vessel of culture, emotion, and identity.

The problem starts at the top, with creatives who believe they’ve done their part by ticking the box of 'inclusivity' through translation. But here’s the uncomfortable truth: A campaign that starts in English and is simply translated is not an inclusive campaign. It’s a lazy one. It’s a campaign that says, 'We see you, but we don’t really know you.' It’s a campaign that speaks at the audience, not to them, wang thola mos?

Conceptualise in the market’s language and context

Here’s the thing: if you're going to create an ad for a specific market, you need to conceptualise in that market's language and context of living, this is where the type of creative also comes into play. The truth is, you can be an African creative and not know how to do this because of your point of reference. You need to understand the everyday realities, the jokes, the struggles, and the aspirations of the people you're trying to reach, and often this can be achieved if you have been exposed to it, not through data but through real-life experiences. If your team isn’t diverse enough to do this authentically, then maybe you shouldn’t be doing it at all, cause campaigns can still be great without using a single word of vernac. Don’t reach for Google Translate to save the day, because we can see it on your billboard and social ads, we can hear it on the radio. Ya lacka, ilacka that thing.

Industry insiders know this too. It becomes a topic of conversation over Friday drinks. Is it the client, the executive creative director (ECD), or the creative director (CD) who missed the mark? Did they compromise by going vanilla with a sprinkle of chocolate, instead of diving deep into the rich, complex flavours of the market they were targeting?

Elevating Black creatives: More than just translators

When agencies reduce Black writers and creatives to mere translators, they diminish the value of their insights, experiences, and cultural knowledge. This approach not only underestimates the black creative talent pool, but also perpetuates a narrative where these creatives are seen as afterthoughts rather than integral parts of the campaign development process. It suggests that their primary contribution is to ‘vernacularise’ an idea rather than to shape it from the start.

To truly elevate Black voices in advertising, agencies need to involve Black creatives from the onset, not as translators, but as cultural custodians who bring authenticity and depth to campaigns. This means co-creating campaign concepts from the ground up with cultural context in mind, not just slapping a translation on a tagline and calling it a day.

The way forward: Authenticity over convenience

The future of advertising in a multicultural society lies in authenticity, not convenience. It’s about time that the industry moves beyond surface-level translations and embraces a deeper understanding of the communities they are trying to reach. It’s about time creatives do the work – engage with black creatives, understand the cultural nuances, and appreciate the rich tapestry of language that adds depth and meaning to a campaign.

Because here’s the reality: A campaign that truly resonates with its audience is one that speaks their language, not just in words, but in understanding. And that means going beyond translation to a place where culture, context, and connection are at the heart of every message. 'Cause if you’re just going to say 'get this for free mahala' your consumers will reject it.

In the end, it’s more than just words. It’s about respect. It’s about representation. It’s about time.



