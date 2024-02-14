Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Red & YellowKantarInsight SurveyAfriGIS3RCProvantageAlgoa FMPrimedia BroadcastingProduct of the Year South AfricaHappy FridayHKLMRogerwilcoDMASALitha CommunicationsMediaHeads 360Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Adapt or perish: The uncomfortable truth employers and employees must face – unpopular opinion by a CCO

    Issued by Wetpaint Advertising
    4 Sep 2024
    4 Sep 2024
    As CCO, it's part of my duties to steer the agency and our employees to adopt new platforms, programmes, and processes for the betterment of both the agency at large and the clients we service. It’s been interesting to watch how we as humans are innately resistant to change – maybe because of the uncertainty change brings or mainly because the fireplace of our comfort zones is too cozy for us to leave our seats. However warm the fireplace is, someone must go outside to gather wood to keep the fire burning, right?
    Adapt or perish: The uncomfortable truth employers and employees must face &#x2013; unpopular opinion by a CCO

    Allow me to unpack this analogy: the emergence of AI is nothing new, we’ve all known the 'robots' were coming since Sarah Conner told us in Terminator; a lot of us have chosen to turn a blind eye. Until the 'robots' start threatening your very income streams, then resentment starts brewing. Bearing in mind, as a country we stem from a culture where giving the bare minimum is the staple, industries at large are looking for ways to streamline redundancies and maximise profits, so employees need to understand we are at stage in this revolution where it’s adapt or perish.

    In the advertising industry, AI is transforming everything from concept and content creation to data analysis, and no one is safe: me included. Yet, despite the clear benefits, many employees are digging in their heels, reluctant to embrace these advancements. This resistance is not just a personal preference; it’s a significant obstacle to progress. According to a recent study by McKinsey, 70% of change programmes fail due to employee resistance. This statistic is staggering and underscores the critical issue at hand: human resistance to change is a formidable barrier to innovation.

    The reasons for this resistance are deeply rooted in human psychology. Studies have shown that humans are naturally averse to uncertainty. A research article from the Journal of Experimental Psychology highlighted that people prefer predictable negative outcomes over uncertain ones. This aversion to uncertainty is magnified when it comes to job security. When employees perceive AI as a threat to their jobs, their natural reaction is to resist.

    But here's the controversial truth: those who do not adapt will be left behind, this resistance is not only detrimental to the individuals themselves but also to the industry as a whole. By clinging to outdated methods and rejecting AI, employees are essentially choosing to remain stagnant in a rapidly evolving field. The advertising industry is built on creativity and innovation, as an employee your operating system needs an update to be compatible with the modern workplace… the sooner you realise this, the quicker you can avoid becoming a human version of Blackberry.

    Are they even still around?

    Exactly!

    I often say to my team, AI is not here to replace us but to enhance our capabilities and help us generate creative concepts, content, and visuals quicker and more efficiently. AI can free up human talent for more creative and strategic work, running multiple ideation sprints, analysing vast amounts of data, provide insights quicker so we can provide the best go-to market strategies and allow us creatives to craft more personalised and effective campaigns. According to a report by PwC, AI could contribute up to $15.7tn to the global economy by 2030 – a piece of the pie no astute business person wants to be left out on, so as a business head, we have to have these tough discussions, who is holding us back and why? Have we educated and supported our employees enough to embrace the change? And at what point do we draw the line or trim the fat?

    Yet, despite these benefits of adapting and upskilling, the fear of the unknown keeps many tethered to their comfort zones. It's akin to someone refusing to leave their cozy spot by the fireplace to gather wood, not realising that the fire will eventually die out without their effort. In the same vein, the advertising industry cannot sustain its growth and innovation without embracing AI. In fact, those who refuse to adapt are not just holding themselves back, but their clients too – they are actively hindering the revolutionary progress and benefits AI is here to achieve.

    As a tech-savvy CCO, it's my responsibility to guide our agency through this transition. This means not only adopting AI tools, but also fostering a culture that embraces change. We must educate our employees about the benefits of AI and provide them with the training they need to thrive in this new landscape. It's about shifting the narrative from one of fear to one of opportunity. And yes, this might mean making tough decisions about who is on board with this vision and who is not.

    While resistance to AI is a natural human reaction, it is ultimately counterproductive. By embracing AI, we can unlock new levels of creativity, efficiency, and innovation. It's time to step out of our comfort zones and gather the wood needed to keep our industry's fire burning brightly. For those unwilling to adapt, it may be time to step aside and make room for those who are ready to drive the future forward.

    This article was created and conceptualised by me and written by AI: something we like to call Human-lead AI.

    Share this article
    NextOptions


    Wetpaint Advertising
    At the core of our vision lies a commitment to redefine the global advertising landscape. Drawing from deep-rooted African perspectives while maintaining a steadfast global outlook, we emerge as a dynamic, full-service agency, offering comprehensive solutions to ensure your band’s success on a global scale.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz