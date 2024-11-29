Leveraging technology: A new hope for South African municipalities drowning in debt

Municipal debt is a pressing issue in South Africa, with local governments facing significant financial distress which has resulted in a cycle of financial instability that threatens the delivery of essential services.

The debt owed by municipalities totals well over R100bn, with local governments owing substantial amounts to various entities, including water boards and state-owned power utility Eskom. Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina recently revealed that water boards currently have outstanding municipal debt of about R130bn while National Treasury figures show that municipal debt to Eskom has surged to almost R110bn.

“Such high levels of municipal debt mean that municipalities may be at risk of being unable to provide basic services, maintain infrastructure or upgrade facilities. Similarly, they may also not have enough cash to fulfil their responsibilities,” says Munsoft chief executive officer Nicholas Maweni.

However, digital transformation presents a viable, data-backed approach to mitigating these challenges and ensuring long-term stability. By embracing technology-driven governance, municipalities can enhance service delivery, improve financial transparency and achieve sustainable financial health.

Tech-driven municipal recovery

“Digital transformation offers a promising path forward for South African municipalities to address their financial challenges and ensure long-term stability. By embracing technology-driven governance, municipalities can enhance service delivery, improve financial transparency, and achieve sustainable financial health,” says Maweni.

He points out that by leveraging technology, municipalities can streamline billing systems and reduce outstanding debt. Automated revenue systems and Artificial Intelligence (AI) -driven analytics can optimise billing processes, ensuring timely and accurate collection of dues.

“Furthermore, digital tracking and reporting tools can enhance accountability and transparency in municipal finances. Blockchain technology, for instance, can provide a secure and transparent ledger for financial transactions, reducing the risk of fraud and mismanagement,” he says.

“Smart technology can also improve resource management by enhancing efficiency and curbing wasteful expenditure. Internet of Things (IoT) devices and data analytics can monitor resource usage in real-time, enabling municipalities to make informed decisions and reduce costs.”

Enabling digital readiness

To effectively embrace innovation, technology and digital transformation, municipalities should consider outlining a comprehensive digital transformation strategy that aligns with their financial and operational goals. This strategy should include specific objectives, timelines, and measurable outcomes to track progress.

“Building robust digital infrastructure is critical for supporting technological advancements. Municipalities should invest in modern IT systems, secure data storage and reliable internet connectivity to enable the seamless implementation of digital solutions,” says Maweni.

“Furthermore, collaboration with technology providers, academic institutions and private-sector partners is key as it can accelerate digital transformation efforts. Municipalities can leverage external expertise and resources to develop and implement innovative solutions.”

At the same time, says Maweni, training and upskilling municipal employees is essential for the successful adoption of digital tools. Municipalities should provide continuous training programmes to ensure staff are proficient in using new technologies and can maximise their benefits.

“Ultimately, digital transformation should focus on improving the overall experience for citizens. Municipalities should prioritise solutions that enhance service delivery, increase accessibility and promote transparency in governance,” he adds.

Success through digitalisation

Several municipalities have successfully implemented digital solutions to address financial challenges. For example, the eThekwini Municipality, in KwaZulu-Natal, has adopted digital platforms to improve service delivery and financial management.

Specifically, the municipality has implemented the Microsoft Office 365 Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme to enhance communication and collaboration among municipal staff. This has streamlined internal processes, improved efficiency and facilitated better decision-making.

Furthermore, the municipality has also adopted smart city technologies to monitor and manage urban infrastructure. This includes the use of IoT devices and data analytics to optimise resource usage, reduce costs and improve service delivery.

“Digitalisation presents an unparalleled opportunity for municipalities to overcome the debilitating challenge of municipal debt. Successful implementations demonstrate the transformative potential of embracing innovation to achieve financial stability and improved service delivery. By embarking on this journey, municipalities will not only secure their financial futures but also ensure that they can meet the needs of their communities effectively and efficiently,” concludes Maweni.