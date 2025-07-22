More #WPRDAY2025
Unpopular opinion by a CEO: If AI wins at Cannes, did a human even compete?
This year, Cannes Lions shortlisted multiple AI-generated campaigns – and the industry applauded. “Revolutionary,” some said. “Democratizing creativity,” claimed others. But here's the real question: Are we confusing automation with inspiration?
When we hand awards to generative AI campaigns, we’re not celebrating creativity – we’re celebrating efficiency. That’s not the same thing.
The pros of AI in creative work
The dark side of awarding AI
The controversy: Can a machine win for ‘creative thinking’?
Cannes Lions 2025 saw multiple campaigns created entirely using tools like Midjourney, Sora, Runway, and ChatGPT. Judges praised them for 'originality' and 'breakthrough execution'. But how can something be original if it was trained on everything that came before it?
A recent WARC report revealed that 54% of award submissions in 2025 included some level of AI generation – and many had no clear disclosure of where the machine’s role ended and human input began.
Is the industry just celebrating novelty? Or are we lowering the bar for what counts as creative?
The brand war: Who’s embracing AI, and who’s rejecting it?
What social media is saying
LinkedIn is buzzing with heated threads:
X (formerly Twitter) is even sharper:
The future: Are creatives just prompt writers now?
If the trend continues:
By 2030, we could see AI-created films, sonic identities, and even OOH campaigns sweeping the awards season – with no human hands ever touching the work.
The big question: Should awards celebrate imagination, or execution?
