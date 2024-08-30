Entrepreneurship SMEs
Google invites Black SA founders to apply for startup funding

1 Oct 2024
1 Oct 2024
Google has announced that applications are now open for the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Black Founders program, available to Black-owned startups in South Africa.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

Startups operating and headquartered in South Africa, that are building solutions for the African or global market, and have demonstrated significant market fit and growth potential are eligible to apply for the fund.

To be eligible, startups must have at least one Black South African founder with relevant experience, a strong and driven team, a live product that utilises or has the potential to utilise AI, and a compatibility with Google products and potential for leveraging them to grow.

The hybrid programme will run from 2024 until March 2025 and will see 15 selected Black South African-owned startups receive equity-free cash awards of up to $50,000 (over R1m), cloud credit of $200k (R3.6m), one-on-one training, and networking with mentors to help address the unique challenges faced by each startup.

The funding for the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Black Founders program will be distributed through a locally based implementation partner.

"Startups in Africa are critical drivers of innovation, economic growth, and social progress," said Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startup ecosystem, Google Sub-Saharan Africa.

"By investing in South African Black-owned startups, we are driving systemic change and promoting job creation and wealth generation for the future."

Applications for the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Black Founders programme can be found here. Applications close on 14 October 2024.

Let's do Biz