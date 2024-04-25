CCTC's new initiative aims to boost SMEs in the textile sector

The Cape Clothing & Textile Cluster (CCTC) has launched a new programme called Origin8: From Start-up to Scale-up. The programme is designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in South Africa’s clothing, textile, footwear, and leather (CTFL) sector.

Image supplied

Supported by the City of Cape Town’s Growth Coalitions Branch, the programme is the first of its kind, aiming to expose promising SMEs to major national retailer requirements, helping them to bridge the gaps that exist in their business to better align with industry standards and customer expectations.

Courtney Barnes, chief facilitator of the CCTC, emphasised the importance of the cluster's commitment to enhancing the Western Cape’s clothing, textile, footwear and leather industries.

"As retailers look to diversify their sourcing and onshore product, it is critical that the local value chain has the capacity and capabilities to respond.

"This means we need a strong pipeline of future suppliers. We are launching the CCTC Origin8 programme to start this pipeline development and ensure that small businesses have a compelling value proposition to potential customers."

The rollout of the programme includes two key events. On 21 January 2025, a complimentary workshop will offer SMEs the opportunity to engage directly with major national retailers, gaining valuable insights into the critical questions that customers ask when assessing new suppliers, and the common challenges that need to be overcome to unlock procurement opportunities.

The SME participants will also be equipped with practical tools to better align their business offerings with customer expectations and more effectively showcase their potential.

This will be followed by a half-day guided factory tour on 22 January 2025, where SMEs will have the chance to observe world-class manufacturing and best practices in action.

Why should you apply

If you want to accelerate your business to the next level in the clothing, textile, footwear and leather industry, then don't miss this exclusive opportunity to:

Gain insight into key customer expectations: Uncover the crucial questions and requirements that drive decision-making for big customers when they're assessing new suppliers.

Sync your strategy with industry demands: Join a dynamic panel discussion featuring industry leaders to ensure your offering is what major customers really want.

Equip yourself for smart, sustainable expansion: Get your hands on tailored resources and tools designed to help you scale strategically - focusing on genuine customer needs rather than arbitrary upgrades.

Expand your industry connections: Seize opportunities to forge meaningful connections with potential customers and industry peers through engaging interactive sessions and dedicated networking events.

Who should apply?

CCTC Origin8 is open to all SMEs in the CTFL sector - from garment and footwear manufacturers to screening, printing and embroidery services - in Cape Town and surrounds, with over two years of trading experience, employing 10 or more people, and with an annual turnover between R2m and R50m. Preference will be given to businesses that are 51% or more Black-owned, with a focus on apparel manufacturing, leather, footwear, and related offerings.

How to apply?

Interested SMEs who qualify are encouraged to apply for this free programme before 2nd December 2024: https://zfrmz.com/4Rl3qZQabwpfLMptnihP. Spaces are limited so if you want to gain a competitive advantage, early application is recommended.