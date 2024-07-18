Female Founders Initiative Global Business Breakfast Networking Session – A powerful gathering in Pretoria

On 23 September 2024, the Female Founders Initiative Global Business Breakfast Networking Session convened in Pretoria, drawing together a dynamic cohort of women entrepreneurs from across the region. Organised by the Female Founders Initiative Global, in partnership with Huawei South Africa and Nutrir Foods Pty Ltd, and supported by UN Women, this impactful event centred on empowering and equipping women-owned SMEs to navigate the challenges of today’s competitive business landscape.

The event was hosted by MC Gail Motaung, with the keynote delivered by Rosheen Ngorima, founder and president of the Female Founders Initiative Global. In her address, Ngorima underscored the organisation’s mission to uplift female entrepreneurs committed to advancing their businesses. She emphasised that this was no ordinary gathering but a focused business session, designed to provide real support, share valuable insights, and encourage collaboration among women-led enterprises.

Mdntv Live served as the official media partner for this prestigious event. Major Daughter, president and host of Mdntv, was one of the marketplace speakers, joining Petra Moipone, Millicent Baloyi, and Leisha Naidoo. Major Daughter shared her expertise and entrepreneurial journey, offering practical advice on navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship. The session highlighted the importance of perseverance, innovation, and the power of networking, inspiring attendees to forge strong connections that would bolster their success in their respective industries.

This session provided a valuable platform for serious-minded entrepreneurs to engage in meaningful discussions, gain insights, and develop actionable strategies for growth. The Female Founders Initiative Global continues to demonstrate its commitment to empowering women in business and fostering opportunities for meaningful change.

