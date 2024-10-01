MDNTV wins prestigious title of Most Informative Online Publication at BTSAs 2024

MDNTV, a leading South African-based digital media platform, has been awarded the coveted title of Most Informative Online Publication at the 2024 Behind The Scenes Awards (BTSAs). This prestigious honour recognises MDNTV's exceptional contribution to online journalism and its unwavering commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content to a global audience.

The award was presented at a glittering ceremony on 9 November 2024, at The Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg. The inaugural BTSAs, highlight and reward outstanding achievements in the media, entertainment, and creative industries, underscoring the pivotal role these sectors play in shaping cultural and societal narratives.

Celebrating excellence: The nominees for Most Informative Online Publication

The category for Most Informative Online Publication at the BTSAs 2024 featured MDNTV alongside a distinguished lineup of nominees, including ZiMoja Lezinto, Soweto Live, Daily Sun Live, Isolezwe Online, Sunday World, and TimesLIVE. These media houses represent the pinnacle of South African journalism, each known for their exceptional reporting, audience engagement, and commitment to delivering reliable news. MDNTV's victory in this competitive field highlights its outstanding contribution to digital media excellence.

A leader in digital storytelling

Since its inception, MDNTV has distinguished itself as a trusted source for news, analysis, and entertainment, covering a diverse array of topics including politics, business, lifestyle, and African affairs. The platform's commitment to fearless and community-driven journalism has resonated with audiences seeking high-quality and meaningful storytelling.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the BTSAs," said Major Daughter, president, representing MDNTV. "This award reflects our team’s dedication to excellence in journalism and our mission to empower our audience with knowledge and insights that matter."

Driving change through information

MDNTV's unique approach to news delivery combines real-time reporting with in-depth features, podcasts, and interactive digital content, making it a pioneer in the online media landscape. By leveraging innovative platforms such as MajorDaughterLive on YouTube and an expansive podcast library, MDNTV connects with diverse audiences in South Africa and beyond.

This accolade is a testament to MDNTV's ability to inform, educate, and inspire, aligning seamlessly with the BTSAs' commitment to honoring those who excel in storytelling and content creation.

About the Behind the Scenes Awards (BTSAs)

The BTSAs celebrate excellence across a variety of disciplines within the media and entertainment industries. By shining a spotlight on both emerging talents and established leaders, the awards emphasize the critical role of creativity and innovation in advancing cultural dialogues.

About MDNTV

MDNTV is a dynamic online media platform headquartered in South Africa, delivering bold and impactful journalism across a spectrum of topics. With a focus on community-driven stories, MDNTV has become a trusted source for audiences seeking authentic African narratives and global perspectives. To learn more, visit www.mdntvlive.com.



