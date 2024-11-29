Marketing & Media Digital
    What works best for brands? Celebrity influencers vs nano influencers

    While influencer marketing has evolved from a mere buzzword to a cornerstone of brand strategy, celebrity and nano influencers offer distinct advantages to brands.
    Dashni VilakaziBy Dashni Vilakazi
    3 Jun 2025
    3 Jun 2025
    Source: © Tourism Business Council of SA Dashni Vilakazi, managing director of The MediaShop, highlights the differences between celebrity and nano influencers, offering insights into how brands can harness their distinct advantages. Pictured: Trevor Noah promoting SA for TSA
    Source: © Tourism Business Council of SA Tourism Business Council of SA Dashni Vilakazi, managing director of The MediaShop, highlights the differences between celebrity and nano influencers, offering insights into how brands can harness their distinct advantages. Pictured: Trevor Noah promoting SA for TSA

    South Africa, with its diverse voices and audiences, presents unique opportunities and challenges when it comes to influencer marketing.

    The power of celebrity influencers

    Celebrity influencers, with their massive followings and established fame, are often the go-to choice for brands aiming for maximum visibility.

    When a celebrity like Trevor Noah endorses a brand, it generates immediate buzz and global recognition.

    Advantages

    • Massive reach: Celebrity influencers often have millions of followers, making them ideal for high-visibility campaigns such as product launches.

      Example: Trevor Noah endorsing a global tech brand like Microsoft creates international buzz and instant recognition.

    • Prestige and credibility: Celebrities elevate a brand’s image, associating it with quality and success.Example: Bonang Matheba’s partnership with Revlon added glamour and sophistication to the brand.

    Disadvantages

    • High costs: Celebrity endorsements can be prohibitively expensive for smaller brands.

    • Authenticity concerns: Audiences may view celebrity endorsements as purely transactional, reducing trust and engagement.

    Nano influencers: authentic and relatable

    In contrast, nano influencers — those with fewer than 10,000 followers — focus on authenticity and niche audiences.

    Nano influencers often cultivate a sense of intimacy with their followers, making their recommendations more trustworthy.

    Advantages

    • High engagement rates: Nano influencers’ close relationships with their followers drive higher engagement and trust

      Example: A fitness nano influencer promoting a local protein shake brand often achieves better conversion rates than a celebrity endorsement.

    • Cost-effective: Their affordability allows brands to collaborate with multiple influencers and penetrate niche markets.

    • Niche targeting: They excel at connecting with specific demographics or communities.Example: A Cape Town-based vegan nano influencer endorsing a local vegan café directly appeals to the right audience.

    Disadvantages:

    • Limited reach: Their smaller follower base makes them less effective for mass awareness campaigns.

    • Scaling challenges: Coordinating multiple nano influencers requires more effort and resources.

    What works best for consumers?

    Nano influencers are authentic and relatable, resonating particularly with younger, tech-savvy audiences. Celebrity influencers, on the other hand, inspire aspirational appeal and excitement.

    For long-term trust, nano influencers are the way to go. For short-term visibility, celebrities are unmatched.

    What works best for brands?

    Celebrity influencers shine in campaigns prioritising visibility, prestige, and luxury positioning.

    Example: Mercedes-Benz benefits from celebrity endorsements to reinforce exclusivity and status.

    Nano influencers, however, are ideal for brands seeking engagement, authenticity, and niche market penetration.

    Example: A Soweto-based fitness start-up might achieve better results with local fitness nano influencers than with a global celebrity.

    Hybrid strategies: the best of both worlds

    Many South African brands are adopting hybrid strategies to maximise impact.

    A celebrity like Siya Kolisi can headline a campaign for a sportswear brand, while nano influencers drive localised engagement and grassroots buzz.

    Data-driven decisions: the future of influencer marketing

    Effective influencer marketing demands more than definitions; it requires data, collaboration, and evidence-backed practices.

    As outlined in the IAB SA’s Influencer Marketing Committee’s white paper, locally relevant data is critical for informed decisions that reflect South Africa’s unique cultural nuances and audience behaviours.

    The committee’s three-phase mandate underscores the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, including advertising agencies, PR firms, influencer platforms, talent managers, and social media platforms.

    Together, these efforts will unlock the full potential of South African influencer marketing.

    Brand’s objectives and target audience

    The choice between nano and celebrity influencers depends on a brand’s objectives and target audience.

    For long-term engagement, nano influencers excel. For immediate visibility, celebrity influencers lead the way.

    A hybrid strategy often offers the best of both worlds, leveraging the strengths of each to achieve a balanced and effective campaign.

    With data-driven insights and collective effort, South African brands can navigate the complexities of influencer marketing and achieve unparalleled success in this dynamic space.

    About Dashni Vilakazi

    Managing Director at The MediaShop
