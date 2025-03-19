Authenticity: The new currency in influencer marketing

Many brands have suffered by partnering with the wrong influencers, risking audience alienation with inauthentic endorsements — true trust and lasting engagement now come from creators who prioritise candour over perfection. Enter the candour creator.

Image supplied.

Authenticity trumps perfection

The ongoing cultural shift towards embracing imperfections and celebrating individuality is busy redefining how we engage.

Vulnerability is no longer seen as a weakness but as a powerful tool for forming deeper human connections.

Unfiltered content is where it’s at, and especially on TikTok, users are loudly being themselves.

Transparent and relatable? Let’s be friends

Influencers who delve into storytelling, sharing personal experiences, life lessons and laughs, have created a safe online space promoting positive share-worthy content.

Transparency in these rapid interactions builds stronger relationships with their audiences, humanising influencers and creating a bond between the audience (consumer) and the creator (influencer).

“Today’s audiences are increasingly selective – and sceptical – about the content they engage with and the opinions they trust.

"Consumers are questioning the authenticity of influencer marketing, favouring creators who genuinely use and believe in the products they promote," says Laurelle James, senior influencer manager and member of the IAB Influencer Marketing Committee.

"This shift has pushed marketers to strike a delicate balance between authenticity and commercialisation, ensuring that influencers can maintain trust with their audiences while effectively delivering brand messages.”

Really celebrating individuality and self-expression

In a world of deepfakes, this wave of creators celebrates being real-real, allowing their followers to see and connect with the most honest version of themselves.

This raw form of self-expression sparks interest and conversations, allowing the creator to form meaningful connections and, eventually, a community.

Jessica Berger is a South African creator whose content focuses on her much-anticipated “Monday groceries” shop, honest Shein hauls and budget-friendly make-up.

Her bold authenticity, cheeky charm and relatable approach to showcasing the reality of everyday life have garnered a loyal following and just over one million likes on TikTok alone.

Let's talk prenups! In South Africa, there are three ways to get married: In Community of Property, Out of Community of Property with Accrual, and Out of Community of Property without Accrual - each with its own pros and cons. We decided to make use of @The Marriage Guys to get everything sorted before the big day, ensuring our prenup aligns with our future plans. If you're getting married, this is definitely something to consider! Let me know in the comments if you have any questions.

“Authenticity isn’t a trend, it’s the foundation. In a world saturated with curated perfection, authentic influencers cut through the noise. I pride myself on focusing on the importance of building real trust through real stories, and that’s where true impact happens. Authenticity is the future of meaningful connections.” Says Berger.

A game-changer for brand collaboration

An authentic creator is a highly valuable asset for any brand that wants to connect with a specific target audience.

Authentic influencers have built trust and credibility, which is hard to replicate with traditional advertising.

Consumers have unlimited access to information, making them highly perceptive and quick to detect when collaborations or partnerships between brands and influencers feel disingenuous.

Due to consumers being less naive and their ability to easily see through inauthentic marketing tactics, it is vital for brands to approach influencer collaborations thoughtfully.

Social listening is key

For brands, stronger social listening is a critical strategy.

Social listening involves monitoring conversations on social media platforms and other digital spaces to identify who is speaking about the brand or industry, and, more importantly, which creators are engaging with the target audience in a genuine and meaningful way.

This proactive approach allows brands to identify relevant influencers that are already connected to the communities they want to reach, rather than simply choosing influencers based on their follower count or superficial appeal.

The rise of these candour creators marks a shift away from traditional marketing methods, to spotlight the growing importance of authenticity.

The authentic influencer is not just a passive vehicle for marketing but an honest, relatable medium that carries the brand’s voice into the hearts and minds of its audience.