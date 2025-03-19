Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Marketing Communications Specialist Cape Town
- PR Account Manager Cape Town
- Senior PR Account Manager Johannesburg
- Digital and PR Content Writer - Agency Sandton
- PR Account Manager Cape Town
- Communication Manager Johannesburg
- Senior Account Manager - Public Relations Remote
- Sports PR Account Manager Cape Town or Johannesburg
Farewell to Dirk Slabbert: Paddington Station executive to be laid to rest
His funeral service will take place at 3pm at the Rondebosch United Church on Belmont Road, Rondebosch, followed by a wake at J&J Conference Belmont Square, also on Belmont Road. The service and wake are open to all who wish to pay their respects.
"He is survived by his husband, Paddington Station founder and managing director Paul Reynell, his family, and the many communities that loved and appreciated him worldwide for his zest for life, generosity, and respect for the South African public relations profession," read a statement from the agency.
Since joining Paddington Station in 2017, Slabbert played a pivotal role in shaping the agency’s reputation as the "Agency with Heart." As the head of its Legacy Portfolio, he managed key clients year after year and spearheaded major global projects, including the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Regional Competition for Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.
His dedication to the industry was recognised with a prestigious Prism Award for Best PR Professional, a testament to his expertise and influence.
Related
The Up&Up Group make senior appointments as part of the agency's strategic objectives 12 Mar 2025 Orchard on 25 founder Jay Badza passes away at 38 10 Mar 2025 Matias Rodsevich | PR & AI: A marriage of ethical considerations 6 Mar 2025 Why your press release isn't making headlines 25 Feb 2025 The Budget Speech postponement: A communications lesson 24 Feb 2025 Duolingo's owl 'killed' by Tesla Cybertruck in viral campaign 14 Feb 2025