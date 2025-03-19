Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingeatbigfishThe Publicity WorkshopAdvertising Media ForumDNA Brand ArchitectsSAMRODomains.co.zaTopco MediaKLADUO Marketing + CommunicationsHOT 102.7FMMultiChoiceOFM RadioIncubetaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Farewell to Dirk Slabbert: Paddington Station executive to be laid to rest

    Family, friends, and colleagues will gather on 26 March 2025 to bid a heartfelt farewell to Dirk Slabbert, who passed away peacefully in Cape Town on 27 February after a battle with cancer.
    19 Mar 2025
    19 Mar 2025
    Dirk Slabbert has passed away. Source: Supplied.
    Dirk Slabbert has passed away. Source: Supplied.

    His funeral service will take place at 3pm at the Rondebosch United Church on Belmont Road, Rondebosch, followed by a wake at J&J Conference Belmont Square, also on Belmont Road. The service and wake are open to all who wish to pay their respects.

    "He is survived by his husband, Paddington Station founder and managing director Paul Reynell, his family, and the many communities that loved and appreciated him worldwide for his zest for life, generosity, and respect for the South African public relations profession," read a statement from the agency.

    Since joining Paddington Station in 2017, Slabbert played a pivotal role in shaping the agency’s reputation as the "Agency with Heart." As the head of its Legacy Portfolio, he managed key clients year after year and spearheaded major global projects, including the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Regional Competition for Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.

    His dedication to the industry was recognised with a prestigious Prism Award for Best PR Professional, a testament to his expertise and influence.

    Read more: died, executive, PR
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz