Farewell to Dirk Slabbert: Paddington Station executive to be laid to rest

Family, friends, and colleagues will gather on 26 March 2025 to bid a heartfelt farewell to Dirk Slabbert, who passed away peacefully in Cape Town on 27 February after a battle with cancer.

Dirk Slabbert has passed away. Source: Supplied.

His funeral service will take place at 3pm at the Rondebosch United Church on Belmont Road, Rondebosch, followed by a wake at J&J Conference Belmont Square, also on Belmont Road. The service and wake are open to all who wish to pay their respects.

"He is survived by his husband, Paddington Station founder and managing director Paul Reynell, his family, and the many communities that loved and appreciated him worldwide for his zest for life, generosity, and respect for the South African public relations profession," read a statement from the agency.

Since joining Paddington Station in 2017, Slabbert played a pivotal role in shaping the agency’s reputation as the "Agency with Heart." As the head of its Legacy Portfolio, he managed key clients year after year and spearheaded major global projects, including the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Regional Competition for Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.

His dedication to the industry was recognised with a prestigious Prism Award for Best PR Professional, a testament to his expertise and influence.