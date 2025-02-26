Beyond influencers: How digital creators are building real businesses

Digital creators are not just hobbyists or influencers but entrepreneurs building sustainable brands and generating real income. In Africa, the creator economy is expanding at a rate of 28.5% annually and is projected to reach $17.8bn by 2030.

The rise of creators as entrepreneurs

Creators are no longer just influencers; they are entrepreneurs who build audiences around their passions and expertise.

Whether through content, media, or entertainment, they develop marketing strategies, manage communities, and monetise their work across multiple platforms.

Social media allows them to reach global audiences in real-time, with algorithms amplifying relevant content to the right viewers.



However, visibility alone is not enough.

Many creators generate income through brand collaborations, ad partnerships, affiliate marketing, subscriptions, and their own digital products.

Brands see the value in partnering with creators who have established credibility and trust within their communities, leveraging these relationships for targeted marketing.

Niche expertise is a powerful asset

Creators with recognised authority in specialised fields—such as beauty, tech, fitness, or finance—have become educators and thought leaders.

Their audiences seek them out for knowledge, entertainment, and insights, making them valuable partners for brands looking to engage with highly targeted demographics.

The more expertise a creator has, the more they can monetise their content and establish long-term success.



Technology has made content creation more accessible than ever. With high-quality smartphone cameras, faster mobile internet, and AI-powered editing tools, anyone can produce professional content.

However, success in this space requires more than creativity—it demands marketing skills, audience insight, and a clear brand-building strategy.

The skills every creator needs to succeed

The most successful creators are not just talented; they are strategic.

They focus on authenticity and uniqueness, develop content plans, analyse performance data, and optimise their work for engagement and monetisation.



Patience, consistency, and strong audience relationships are key.

Those who struggle often lack these skills or are unwilling to put in the necessary work.

With the increasing number of content creators in the digital space, standing out requires effort, strategic thinking, and adaptability.

The shift from traditional jobs to creator-driven careers

The creator economy is reshaping the world of work, offering an alternative to traditional nine-to-five jobs.

Many digital entrepreneurs now earn a living on their own terms, setting their own rates and working independently.



For example, Silindokuhle Khubone started her TikTok journey by sharing budget-friendly shopping tips inspired by her upbringing. Her content now reaches over 236,000 followers, and she helps connect people to small businesses and lifestyle products. Her success highlights how authenticity and a strong understanding of one’s audience can turn a passion into a sustainable career.



Similarly, Ethan Kieffer began sharing fashion content on TikTok after high school, later expanding to Instagram and YouTube. His unique style attracted a global audience, allowing him to monetise his content internationally and sign with an agent in Paris.



These success stories illustrate that stability no longer comes solely from corporate jobs.

The digital world offers opportunities for individuals to create their own businesses, build personal brands, and achieve financial independence.

Recognising content creation as a profession

As the creator economy continues to grow, universities and career advisors must acknowledge it as a legitimate career path.

Courses, mentorship programmes, and formal recognition of ‘Creator’ as a profession can help prepare aspiring content creators for long-term success.