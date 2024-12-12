How to stand out in a sea of influencers

For young content creators, becoming an influencer isn’t just a career goal, it’s a dream of turning passion into purpose, creativity into connection, and personal stories into global impact. As influencer marketing grows as a force shaping culture and consumer behaviour, Dentsu School of Influence is set to spotlight content creators who have what it takes to stand out in this exciting industry. The judging process for 2025 is underway, with experts from leading brands and agencies weighing in to choose the cohort of content creators for next year’s Dentsu School of Influence.

Elevating content creation to new heights

Sindiswa Masuta, brand manager at Heineken, highlights authenticity and creativity as critical traits in influencers, explaining, “I’m looking for content creators who truly understand their niche and connect with their audience, fostering trust and loyalty, which would be a brand’s lens for selection on a campaign. Adaptability is also essential. Influencers who can align their personal voice with a brand’s objectives are the ones who succeed.”

Fellow judge Kelly Kikx, a successful South African content creator, underscores the importance of passion and vision: “We need content creators who are not afraid to stand out or try new things. But equally, they should be willing to learn and grow. Great influencers create value not just for themselves but for the industry.”

Davin Phillips, executive director at Celebrity Services Africa, adds: “Influencers in 2025 should embody authenticity, originality, and bring a fresh perspective that distinguishes them from others. This means being genuine and transparent with their followers, offering creative, memorable content, and having a unique style or point of view that captivates audiences.”

Navigating trends and challenges

These judges for the Dentsu School of Influence programme agree that the influencer landscape is evolving rapidly. It is crucial for content creators to be proactive at keeping up with emerging trends such as increased platform diversification, AI-driven tools, and shifting audience expectations. “Staying ahead of trends supports delivering content that is fit for purpose and aligned to their unique audience and communities,” says Masuta. “Tuning into cultural trends is key, as this is an important lens for brands. Influencers can help brands lean into culture and exist in the audience's world through their content creations. Collaboration is another big opportunity because co-creating with brands or other influencers can amplify your reach and impact.”

Phillips emphasises the importance of content creators’ commitment to their craft and their delivery of storytelling that evokes genuine empathy and emotional connection. He says, “Engagement-driven content is more important than ever, focusing on dialogue, impact, and authenticity over pure reach.”

Kikx advises: “Do research, our job as creatives will always involve trial and error. See what works and what doesn't. Adapt but stand out from the crowd and don't be afraid to go against the grain.”

Standing out in a saturated market

In a crowded space, individuality is everything for content creators. “Focus on carving out your niche,” advises Masuta. “Lean into what makes you unique and don’t shy away from innovative ideas.”

Phillips agrees and adds: “As an influencer, offer value, whether through education, entertainment, or inspiration. Build authentic connections with your audience; it’s these communities that set you apart.”

Kikx offers a practical tip: “The best person to try to grab attention is you. You need to enjoy what you create or nobody else will. You are both the consumer and the content creator so when changes and trends do shift, content creators need to be able to adapt it to our content or evolve the changes to something better.”

Professionalism is a driver of success

Professionalism is a recurring theme among the judges for the 2025 cohort. Masuta notes that influencers must be reliable and results-oriented: “Clear communication and meeting deadlines can make all the difference in building lasting partnerships.” Kikx advises influencers to always come prepared: “Have something to show brands before reaching out. Your work is your portfolio, so make sure it aligns with the brands you want to work with.”

This year, the Dentsu School of Influence programme aligns with the principles outlined in the new South African Content Creator Charter. The charter sets clear standards for ethical, transparent, and professional conduct in influencer marketing. Dentsu’s Head of Influence, Emma Odendaal, emphasizes the importance of raising the bar for creators: “A 2023 World Economic Forum report projects a 50% growth in African creators in just two years. But with the average African creator earning only $1,000 per year, there’s a pressing need to help creators develop not only their content skills but also their business acumen and their standards of conduct. That’s exactly what our programme is all about.”

Brands backing the future of influencer marketing

As a sponsor of one of the successful 2025 candidates, Heineken is invested in nurturing the next generation of influencers. “Content creators deserve a seat at the table,” says Marcel Swain, Heineken’s head of marketing. “They’re a credible part of the marketing ecosystem, and we must support and expose emerging talent to build their standing and impact.”

With the judges currently putting the 2025 candidates through their paces, the Dentsu School of Influence continues to inspire and elevate content creators across South Africa. The carefully selected class of 2025 will go on a six-month journey that will not only give them a solid foundation for a career in content creation but also provide them with the skills, tools and connections to stand out and supercharge their trajectory.



