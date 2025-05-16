The future of influencer marketing - Not in the loudest voice, the most trustworthy one

In today’s digital economy, the ability to “influence” has never been more powerful, or more scrutinised. The truth is that real influence stems from integrity and connection.

Bronwyn Abrahams, industry expert and founder of QOJ Consulting says while the ability to “influence” has never been more powerful or more scrutinised (Image supplied)

While there is an increasing urgency to do more than capture attention, marketers, brands, and creators need to earn trust in spaces where campaigns can easily prioritise virality over value.

South Africa’s influencer, now content creator, economy is growing rapidly, but so too is public demand for transparency and ethical practices.

Increased complaints

According to the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB), complaints related to misleading influencer content have steadily increased, particularly where sponsored posts were not disclosed or where exaggerated claims could not be substantiated.

The ARB, in collaboration with the Marketing Association of South Africa and other stakeholders, has reinforced the requirement that all paid partnerships must be clearly labelled and that any statements made in marketing content must be supported by evidence.

Failure to comply can result in reputational damage, content takedowns, and in some cases, legal action under the Consumer Protection Act.

Misleading advertisement

Recently, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) imposed a R700,000 fine on African Bank for a misleading loan advertisement.

The advertisement misrepresented the nature of the loan product by implying it was an investment rather than a credit product.

This misrepresentation violated advertising regulations and consumer protection laws, highlighting the importance of accurate and transparent marketing practices in the financial sector.

Trust is the real currency

Ethical influencer marketing is not only a compliance requirement but also a business imperative.

Trust is the real currency.

If audiences begin to feel deceived, the entire ecosystem starts to lose credibility.

Brands need to remember that influence isn’t just about what you say, it’s about what people believe.

Rather than push a product or service through influencer content, the focus of a campaign with Sanlam Credit Solutions, for example, was placed on educating consumers, offering useful, practical tools such as access to credit scores and personalised dashboards.

The campaign’s success was not only measured by conversions alone, but by community engagement and the volume of users accessing free financial literacy resources that will benefit them.

Ethical, transparent communication can drive awareness and meaningful action, which creates brand affinity and supports credibility.

No longer based solely on reach

For brands and agencies, working with influencers can no longer be a transactional relationship based solely on reach.

It needs to be strategic, values-aligned, more organic and above all, honest.

This is no longer a “nice to have”.

It is a fundamental expectation from both consumers and regulators. Agencies, brands and creators who fail to adapt risk more than just backlash; they risk irrelevance.

Influencer education key

Many industry experts are calling for stronger vetting processes and stricter contracts between brands and influencers.

Clearer briefing documents, built-in fact-checking protocols, and post-campaign reviews should become standard across agencies.

Influencer education is also key.

Many micro- and nano-influencers enter partnerships without a full understanding of their legal responsibilities under South African law.

As South Africa’s digital landscape matures, influence must evolve with it.

The future of influencer/ content creator marketing lies not in the loudest voice, but in the most trustworthy one.