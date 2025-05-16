Marketing & Media Film & Cinematography
    Marketing & Media Film & Cinematography

    Filmmaker and YouTube creator Dan Mace's latest film, not for the faint-hearted

    Filmmaker and YouTube creator Dan Mace's latest film is a hard-hitting documentary that dives into the heart of Cape Town’s deadly taxi wars, bringing viewers behind the veil of South Africa’s most volatile transport system.
    16 May 2025
    Dan Mace's latest fim is a hard-hitting documentary that dives into the heart of Cape Town’s deadly taxi wars (Image supplied)
    No stranger to bold storytelling, this could be Mace's most dangerous project to date.

    From the corridors of law enforcement to the frontlines of taxi turf battles, Mace weaves a tension-filled narrative that confronts the official system - The City of Cape Town - and the perceived lawlessness - the taxi industry itself.

    “This isn’t just a story - it’s a war zone with routes, rifles, and rivalries. We filmed in places most wouldn’t dare go,” says Mace, founder of JOE Films, whose fearless lens turns chaos into cinematic urgency.

    With high-stakes access, unflinching interviews, and gritty vérité footage, the film delivers investigative filmmaking at its finest, leaving audiences with racing pulses and serious questions about the power dynamics on South Africa’s roads.

    Viewer discretion advised. This is not for the faint-hearted.

    Film, taxis, YouTube, City of Cape Town, filmmaker, Dan Mace, cinematography, content creator
