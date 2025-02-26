Subscribe & Follow
Sustainable exhibits made easy
Exhibition, event and display specialist, Scan Display, used its modular portable Fabric Pop-up Stand to create an award-winning sustainable exhibit for Kievits Kroon Gauteng Wine Estate.
Sustainable exhibits are often perceived as complicated and costly. However, Scan Display and its client Kievits Kroon showed this is not the case when they won the Best Small Green Stand award at the Exhibition and Event Association of Southern Africa (EXSA) 2025 Awards in January.
The award recognises how reusing the same portable exhibition stand at three trade shows (Meetings Africa, World Travel Market Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba, all in 2024) substantially minimised the environmental impact of Kievits Kroon’s exhibition stand – while making an impact on the trade show floor.
Fabric Pop-up Stand
Scan Display’s Fabric Pop-up Stand with its aluminium framework and fabric graphics is engineered for reuse. The system is durable, and no special skills or tools are needed for its quick setup and break down. It is lightweight and packs into compact cases, making it easy and inexpensive to transport, and with a nominal carbon footprint.
“Each subsequent reuse of a single stand avoids many unwanted environmental impacts, and of course significantly reduces costs,” summarises Scan Display’s managing director, Justin Hawes.
Best Small Green Stand
Hawes says: “Winning the Best Small Green Stand award means so much to me. At Scan Display, we are committed to promoting sustainable solutions to our clients. When clients want a stand that is sustainable, we are delighted.”
Francois Stremmelaar, general manager at Kievits Kroon Gauteng Wine Estate, echoes this sentiment when he says: “We chose the Fabric Pop-up Stand for its longevity and eco-friendly benefits. We are immensely proud to have partnered with the team at Scan Display, and to have the stand recognised by EXSA.”
The Scan Display team winning Best Small Green Stand award
It doesn’t stop here
What makes this win even more meaningful is that the Kievits Kroon stand will continue to reap these green benefits. Stremmelaar says: “We plan to continue using the stand as part of our estate’s long-term strategy to minimise our environmental impact in whichever way possible.”
To find out more about the Fabric Pop-up Stand and other sustainable exhibition solutions, contact Justin Hawes at az.oc.yalpsidnacs@nitsuj or +27 11 447 4777. You can also visit www.scandisplay.co.za.
Scan Display is a leader in the African exhibition, events and display industries, specialising in award-winning exhibition stands, exhibition and event infrastructure, mall activations and display products.
