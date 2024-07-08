Industry awards recognise Scan Display’s creative solutions

Scan Display’s versatility was made evident when it received several awards from various industry organisations recently. The exhibition and display specialist’s winning exhibition stands range from large to smaller, in size and budget, and represent a mix of custom, modular, and sustainable designs.

Exhibition stand of the year

AAXO, the Association of African Exhibition Organisers, held its annual ROAR Awards on 27 March 2025. Scan Display was honoured to receive the Exhibition Stand of the Year award for the Dromex stand that was showcased at Electra Mining Africa 2024.

Double storey and spanning a sizable 305m², with a bold and eye-catching LED-lit bulkhead, Dromex’s stand was also presented the Best Stand award in the 200m² and Larger category at the annual EXSA-llence Awards held earlier this year. Hosted by EXSA, the Exhibition and Event Association of Southern Africa, these awards celebrate the forerunners of South African exhibition stand design and manufacture.

Best green stand

Another EXSA-llence Award recipient for Scan Display was Kievits Kroon Gauteng Wine Estate, which won the Best Green Stand Award in the 13-24m² category. Using a modular and reusable Fabric Pop-up Stand, this compact exhibit is attractive, functional and boasts several properties that help to lower its carbon footprint. The same stand was used at three shows last year, a critical aspect of its eco-conscious success.

Discover what made the Kievits Kroon stand a Green Stand Award winner.

Meetings Africa 2025

Several more awards were garnered at Meetings Africa 2025, which ran from 24 to 26 February 2025. This leading trade show for the business tourism industry, owned and managed by South African Tourism, presents Green Stand Awards to recognise exhibitors who meet a range of sustainability criteria.

Scan Display’s own stand at Meetings Africa 2025 was awarded a Platinum award in the Small Stand category, while many of its clients were also acknowledged. Kievits Kroon Gauteng Wine Estate was awarded Gold in the same category, while three clients scooped awards in the Large Stand category: Wesgro was presented a Platinum award, Rwanda Convention Bureau received Gold, and Radisson Hotel Group received Silver.

Value creation

Since its inception in 1996, the company’s overarching aim has been to create exceptional value for its clients, regardless of budget or brief. Managing director, Justin Hawes says: “We always strive to be resourceful and find innovative ways to bring each client’s vision to life. I am immensely proud of our team – from the designers to the production team and project managers – for these accolades. And we are grateful to our clients who trust us with their brand and business.”

To view more of Scan Display’s projects, visit www.scandisplay.co.za/portfolio/.



