Marketing & Media Promotions & Activations
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

The Walt Disney Company AfricaOgilvy South AfricaDelta Victor BravoWetpaint AdvertisingHOT 102.7FMRed October TechnologiesLivingfactsJuta and CompanyWe Do DigitalBizcommunity.comJoe PublicTractor OutdoorHelmTopco MediaPrimedia Out-of-HomeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Promotions & Activations

    Industry awards recognise Scan Display’s creative solutions

    Issued by Scan Display
    7 May 2025
    7 May 2025
    Scan Display’s versatility was made evident when it received several awards from various industry organisations recently. The exhibition and display specialist’s winning exhibition stands range from large to smaller, in size and budget, and represent a mix of custom, modular, and sustainable designs.

    Exhibition stand of the year

    AAXO, the Association of African Exhibition Organisers, held its annual ROAR Awards on 27 March 2025. Scan Display was honoured to receive the Exhibition Stand of the Year award for the Dromex stand that was showcased at Electra Mining Africa 2024.

    Industry awards recognise Scan Display&#x2019;s creative solutions

    Double storey and spanning a sizable 305m², with a bold and eye-catching LED-lit bulkhead, Dromex’s stand was also presented the Best Stand award in the 200m² and Larger category at the annual EXSA-llence Awards held earlier this year. Hosted by EXSA, the Exhibition and Event Association of Southern Africa, these awards celebrate the forerunners of South African exhibition stand design and manufacture.

    Best green stand

    Another EXSA-llence Award recipient for Scan Display was Kievits Kroon Gauteng Wine Estate, which won the Best Green Stand Award in the 13-24m² category. Using a modular and reusable Fabric Pop-up Stand, this compact exhibit is attractive, functional and boasts several properties that help to lower its carbon footprint. The same stand was used at three shows last year, a critical aspect of its eco-conscious success.

    Industry awards recognise Scan Display&#x2019;s creative solutions

    Discover what made the Kievits Kroon stand a Green Stand Award winner.

    Meetings Africa 2025

    Several more awards were garnered at Meetings Africa 2025, which ran from 24 to 26 February 2025. This leading trade show for the business tourism industry, owned and managed by South African Tourism, presents Green Stand Awards to recognise exhibitors who meet a range of sustainability criteria.

    Industry awards recognise Scan Display&#x2019;s creative solutions

    Scan Display’s own stand at Meetings Africa 2025 was awarded a Platinum award in the Small Stand category, while many of its clients were also acknowledged. Kievits Kroon Gauteng Wine Estate was awarded Gold in the same category, while three clients scooped awards in the Large Stand category: Wesgro was presented a Platinum award, Rwanda Convention Bureau received Gold, and Radisson Hotel Group received Silver.

    Industry awards recognise Scan Display&#x2019;s creative solutions

    Value creation

    Since its inception in 1996, the company’s overarching aim has been to create exceptional value for its clients, regardless of budget or brief. Managing director, Justin Hawes says: “We always strive to be resourceful and find innovative ways to bring each client’s vision to life. I am immensely proud of our team – from the designers to the production team and project managers – for these accolades. And we are grateful to our clients who trust us with their brand and business.”

    To view more of Scan Display’s projects, visit www.scandisplay.co.za/portfolio/.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Scan Display
    Scan Display is a leader in the African exhibition, events and display industries, specialising in award-winning exhibition stands, exhibition and event infrastructure, mall activations and display products.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz