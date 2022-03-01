Justin Hawes recognised for his contribution to the global exhibition industry

Scan Display’s managing director, Justin Hawes, was presented with the Roger Taurant Award at the 2024 IFES (International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services) World Summit held in Malaga, Spain last month.

The award was created by IFES’ founding president, Roger Taurant, and acknowledges Justin’s exceptional contribution to IFES and the global exhibition industry during his 13 years as an IFES board member.

In 2011, Hawes became the first African to be represented on the association’s board. He was treasurer of the association from 2013-2016, vice president: finance from 2017-2020, and president from 2021-2022.

Hawes was charged with leading the association during the pandemic years, when the global exhibition industry shut down and IFES members were faced with enormous challenges. Under Justin’s leadership, the association quickly adapted to the crisis, remained relevant and afloat, and endured the difficult times.

Hawes was delighted to receive the award: “My involvement with IFES has been very rewarding and has enabled me to meet and work with many wonderful people from the global exhibition industry.”

About IFES

This year, IFES is celebrating its 40th anniversary. It currently represents 300 exhibition and event contractors and service providers from 41 countries around the world, and works closely with 14 industry association members, sharing knowledge and enabling cooperation amongst exhibition and event industry peers.

About Scan Display

With almost three decades of experience, Scan Display is a leader in the African exhibition, events and display industries, specialising in award-winning exhibition stands, and event and exhibition infrastructure. The company’s head office is in Rosebank, Johannesburg and it has branches in Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha and Botswana.