Revolutionising out-of-home advertising: Tradition meets digital and programmatic pioneering

There is something truly remarkable about a bold and imaginative approach that enhances the value of marketing. When out-of-home emerges as an essential part to the overall advertising strategy, the project becomes more appealing, memorable, and impactful.

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising has long been a cornerstone of effective marketing strategies, captivating audiences in public spaces and creating lasting brand impressions.

As the world's leading OOH company, JCDecaux has continually evolved, integrating cutting-edge technologies and innovative approaches to ensure that our advertising solutions remain impactful in an increasingly digital world.

Today, we stand at the intersection of traditional OOH, digital OOH (DOOH), and programmatic advertising, poised to deliver unparalleled value to our clients.

Traditional OOH advertising, encompassing billboards, transit ads, and street furniture, boasts an enduring legacy of reaching broad and diverse audiences with high visibility and continuous exposure.

JCDecaux's extensive network of traditional OOH assets across prime locations ensures brands can engage consumers where they live, work, and play. Amplifying this power, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) leverages vibrant LED billboards and interactive transit screens to deliver dynamic content, real-time updates, and interactive experiences, capturing the attention of modern, tech-savvy consumers.

Together, they form a comprehensive and impactful advertising strategy that combines the best of both worlds.

The latest frontier in OOH advertising is programmatic DOOH. This transformative approach leverages data and automation to deliver highly targeted, efficient campaigns.

Programmatic OOH allows advertisers to purchase ad space in real-time, using data-driven insights to reach specific audiences precisely. This innovative method brings the best digital advertising capabilities to the physical world of OOH.

Mark Twain once said; “many a small thing has been made large by the right kind of advertising,” and we at JCDecaux South Africa harness the power of traditional, digital, and programmatic OOH to offer our clients comprehensive, state-of-the-art advertising solutions.

Our commitment to innovation is reflected in our extensive network of digital screens, our investment in cutting-edge technologies to deliver dynamic and interactive advertising experiences, and our programmatic platform, which leverages rich data to deliver highly targeted and efficient campaigns.

JCDecaux South Africa is at the forefront of programmatic DOOH, offering unparalleled advantages that distinguish it from traditional advertising methods.

Using data from various sources, JCDecaux enables precise targeting of specific demographics, behaviours, and locations, ensuring messages reach the right audience at the right time for maximum impact.

The real-time flexibility of programmatic buying allows campaigns to be adjusted swiftly based on weather conditions, local events, or consumer behaviour, providing unprecedented agility in campaign management. Advertisers benefit from detailed analytics and data-driven insights, enabling continuous optimisation and efficient use of advertising spend.

Additionally, programmatic DOOH facilitates rapid scalability across multiple locations, offering national reach with the convenience of digital management. With JCDecaux's extensive network of digital billboards, brands can achieve broad coverage effortlessly.

A programmatic case study of success in partnership of JCDecaux and World Gold Council

“The future of OOH advertising is here; it is more dynamic, interactive, and data-driven than ever before. By integrating traditional, digital, and programmatic approaches, JCDecaux is uniquely positioned to help brands achieve their marketing objectives with precision and impact,” - Archie Masebe, sales director of JCDecaux South Africa.

Embrace the future of advertising with JCDecaux, where innovation meets tradition, and every impression counts. The future is being reshaped by the transformative power of Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH).

As data sources become more advanced and integration with other digital platforms improves, the ability to deliver personalised and contextually relevant messages is set to soar.

At the heart of this transformation is JCDecaux South Africa, a pioneer committed to driving innovation in the advertising industry. By continuously enhancing its programmatic DOOH offerings, we ensure that advertisers can stay at the forefront of technology.

By leveraging a vast network of premium digital screens across prime locations, JCDecaux SA is not just participating in the future of advertising; it is actively shaping it.