JCDecaux South Africa announces new head of sales: malls

    Issued by JCDecaux South Africa
    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    JCDecaux South Africa, a leading out-of-home media company, is excited to announce Gia Conte's appointment as head of sales: malls, effective 1 July 2024. Gia will report to Archie Masebe, JCDecaux South Africa's sales director. Gia joins the team with a wealth of experience and expertise in the out-of-home advertising industry, bringing a deep understanding of the communication needs of leading SA brands, comprehensive research and insights, and a proven track record in sales and agency roles.
    Gia Conte
    Gia Conte

    Gia's impressive career spans several prestigious roles, most recently as the senior out-of-home (OOH) Specialist at GroupM South Africa, where she was responsible for managing key accounts such as Coca-Cola, Netflix, Ford, and Telesure. Her role included integrated media strategy, OOH innovation ideation and implementation, and bridging communication and insights between clients, media, and creative agencies. Gia's strategic acumen and ability to drive OOH strategy and implementation have been instrumental in delivering successful campaigns for her clients.

    Prior to joining GroupM, Gia served as a business partner at Dentsu, where she spearheaded Vodacom's cross-media strategy. Her role encompassed crafting an integrated multichannel media strategy to drive sales performance and meet various communication objectives. Gia's expertise extended to providing insights to optimise media verticals and budgets through data-centric and research-driven analyses.

    Gia's career in the advertising industry began at Primedia-Unlimited, where she served as product manager and senior account manager for their mall media division. In these roles, she championed new media product development, managed integrated sales strategies, helping develop and commercialise their media and product offerings. Her work at Primedia-Unlimited solidified her reputation as a leader in mall advertising.

    "We are excited to welcome Gia Conte to our team," said Archie Masebe, sales director at JCDecaux South Africa. Her proven track record of success in mall advertising, extensive understanding of the retail landscape and strategic mindset, coupled with extensive experience in media, sales, and agency roles, will be pivotal in driving our mall advertising growth initiatives. We look forward to the innovative solutions and growth she will bring to our clients and our company."

    JCDecaux, South Africa, has one of the largest mall advertising concessions in the country, comprising a diverse range of classic, digital, and bespoke media offerings. With Gia's extensive experience and specialisation in mall advertising, the management team is confident she will drive significant growth and innovation in our Malls division while maximising value for our clients. Her ability to combine strategic insights with practical implementation makes her an invaluable asset to our team.

