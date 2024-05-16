Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaAAA School of AdvertisingEast Coast RadioEpic LionBizcommunity.comLocation BankMediaHeads 360Red & YellowMotherland OMNiKantarProvantageOgilvy South AfricaSpark MediaHappy FridayPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Social Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Ornico releases SA social media landscape report 2024 - Now available for download

    Issued by Ornico
    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    Ornico, a leading provider of reputation, media, advertising, and brand research, is pleased to announce the release of the highly anticipated SA Social Media Landscape Report 2024. The report, which was unveiled during a webinar on Friday 28 June 2024, is now available for download.
    Ornico releases SA social media landscape report 2024 - Now available for download

    The SA Social Media Landscape Report 2024 offers a comprehensive analysis of the latest trends and insights shaping the South African social media landscape. This year’s report places a special focus on the impact of AI on brand integrity. With the rise of technologies capable of creating misinformation, disinformation, and deepfakes, the report underscores the need for brands to adopt measures to protect their reputation.

    Key highlights of the report include:

    • Current trends in social media usage and engagement in South Africa.
    • Platforms and technologies to watch in 2024.
    • The role of AI in shaping social media dynamics and brand integrity.
    • Strategies for combating misinformation and maintaining trust.
    • Insights into the ways that brands plan to manoeuvre through the complexities of the evolving social media environment.
    • Insights into consumer behaviour and preferences in the digital age.

    To further explore these findings, Ornico and renowned industry expert Arthur Goldstuck hosted a webinar featuring renowned industry experts, including Khensani Nobanda (NedBank Group), Haydn Townsend (Accenture Song), Andrea Rademeyer (AskAfrica), being hosted by Ornico’s CEO, Oresti Patricios. During the webinar, Goldstuck provided valuable context and deepened the discussion on the complexities outlined in the report. The webinar recording is available for viewing on YouTube.

    Download the SA Social Media Landscape Report 2024: The report is now available for download on Ornico’s website. To access the full report, visit https://ornico.co/2024/06/28/the-sa-social-media-landscape-report-2024/.

    Watch the webinar: View the insightful webinar on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/live/ixOEMtXuZ7A.

    For more information about Ornico and the SA Social Media Landscape Report 2024, please visit our website at https://ornico.co/ and follow us on social media.

    Read more: Arthur Goldstuck, Oresti Patricios, Ornico, Andrea Rademeyer, Haydn Townsend, Khensani Nobanda, social media insights
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Ornico
    Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.

    Related

    SA Social Media Landscape Launch Webinar &#x2013; 28 June 2024
    OrnicoSA Social Media Landscape Launch Webinar – 28 June 2024
    25 Jun 2024
    Khensani Nobanda, IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards jury president and group executive for group marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank (Image supplied)
    Let’s make magic in the playground of digital marketing
     18 Jun 2024
    (Image supplied) Tickets for the Bookmark Awards 2024 ceremony and the Finalists’ Showcase are now available
    The Bookmark Awards 2024 — Another year of moving the industry forward: Tickets now available
    13 Jun 2024
    #YouthMonth: The Open Chair revived to create more senior seats for women in the industry
    #YouthMonth: The Open Chair revived to create more senior seats for women in the industry
     11 Jun 2024
    Nedbank Happiness Survey reveals what makes South Africans happy
    Nedbank Happiness Survey reveals what makes South Africans happy
    6 Jun 2024
    Nedbank returns as Platinum Partner for the Top Empowerment Conference marking 30 years of democracy
    Topco MediaNedbank returns as Platinum Partner for the Top Empowerment Conference marking 30 years of democracy
    21 May 2024
    Research masterminds are coming together at The SAMRA Annual Conference this week
    SamraResearch masterminds are coming together at The SAMRA Annual Conference this week
    20 May 2024
    Provide your insights for the 2024 Social Media Landscape Research
    OrnicoProvide your insights for the 2024 Social Media Landscape Research
    16 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz