Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Howard AudioDaily MaverickBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia Out-of-HomeBlue Label MediaDStv Media SalesIgnition GroupDentsuAdvertising Media ForumAlgoa FMGagasi FMMotsepe AdvertisingJacaranda FMHook, Line & SinkerMachine_Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

PR & Communications Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Ornico launches 3rd Annual PR Measurement Survey - Take the survey now!

    Issued by Ornico
    30 Oct 2024
    30 Oct 2024
    Ornico has launched its 3rd Annual PR Measurement Survey, inviting PR professionals to share insights and gain early access to trends, best practices, and an expert-led webinar during AMEC's Measurement Month.
    Ornico launches 3rd Annual PR Measurement Survey - Take the survey now!

    Ornico, a leading brand intelligence company, is excited to announce the launch of its 3rd Annual South African PR Measurement Survey, a vital study that seeks to elevate PR measurement practices across the country. This groundbreaking report is designed to provide South African Public Relations and communications professionals with valuable insights into the latest trends and key performance indicators shaping the industry.

    Why this survey matters

    In an industry that’s constantly evolving, effective measurement is crucial for demonstrating the impact of PR efforts. Ornico’s survey offers PR professionals the opportunity to assess their current measurement strategies, gain insights into local trends, and contribute to research that will shape the future of PR measurement in South Africa.

    Exclusive benefits for participants

    By taking part in the survey, participants will receive exclusive early access to the final report, offering key insights into the most effective measurement techniques and trends in the industry. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to join a special webinar during AMEC’s Measurement Month in November 2024, featuring a panel of prominent local and international experts.

    Get involved

    PR professionals are encouraged to participate in this important survey and contribute to the advancement of PR measurement in South Africa. The survey is open now and can be completed in just a few minutes.

    Link to survey: https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/8b0tp7

    By sharing your insights, you are helping to shape the future of PR measurement in South Africa and elevate the industry’s standards. We appreciate your time and input, and we look forward to sharing the key findings with you. Together, we can drive innovation and growth in the PR landscape.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Ornico
    Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz