Ornico launches 3rd Annual PR Measurement Survey - Take the survey now!

Ornico, a leading brand intelligence company, is excited to announce the launch of its 3rd Annual South African PR Measurement Survey, a vital study that seeks to elevate PR measurement practices across the country. This groundbreaking report is designed to provide South African Public Relations and communications professionals with valuable insights into the latest trends and key performance indicators shaping the industry.

Why this survey matters

In an industry that’s constantly evolving, effective measurement is crucial for demonstrating the impact of PR efforts. Ornico’s survey offers PR professionals the opportunity to assess their current measurement strategies, gain insights into local trends, and contribute to research that will shape the future of PR measurement in South Africa.

Exclusive benefits for participants

By taking part in the survey, participants will receive exclusive early access to the final report, offering key insights into the most effective measurement techniques and trends in the industry. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to join a special webinar during AMEC’s Measurement Month in November 2024, featuring a panel of prominent local and international experts.

Get involved

PR professionals are encouraged to participate in this important survey and contribute to the advancement of PR measurement in South Africa. The survey is open now and can be completed in just a few minutes.

Link to survey: https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/8b0tp7

By sharing your insights, you are helping to shape the future of PR measurement in South Africa and elevate the industry’s standards. We appreciate your time and input, and we look forward to sharing the key findings with you. Together, we can drive innovation and growth in the PR landscape.



