    Ornico launches the 2024 PR Measurement Landscape Report: Empowering data-driven PR practices

    Issued by Ornico
    4 Dec 2024
    4 Dec 2024
    Ornico, a leader in media analysis and evaluation, is proud to announce the release of its latest PR Measurement Landscape Report 2024, offering in-depth insights into the evolving practices of public relations measurement in South Africa.
    Ornico launches the 2024 PR Measurement Landscape Report: Empowering data-driven PR practices

    This annual report, first launched in 2021, serves as a longitudinal study, providing a comprehensive overview of trends, challenges, and opportunities in PR measurement over time. The 2024 edition allows practitioners to compare data and insights from previous years, identifying patterns and shifts in the industry. To further enhance the depth of analysis, Ornico partnered with Dr Tersia Landsberg Boshoff (PhD), a strategic communication expert, who provided invaluable expertise in interpreting the findings.

    Key findings:

    • Adoption of the Barcelona principles: While 64% of practitioners aware of the Barcelona principles have implemented them, their practical application in South Africa remains a challenge.

    • Overwhelmed practitioners: PR professionals often juggle roles in planning, management, and execution, relegating measurement and evaluation to the bottom of their priorities.

    • Focus on outcomes in 2024: This year’s findings highlight a significant shift towards outcome-level measurement, with PR practitioners aligning their goals with business objectives at levels not seen since 2021.

    • AI in PR measurement: While some practitioners are leveraging AI to enhance measurement practices, over 70% skipped AI-related survey questions, and nearly 25% have no plans to adopt AI, leaving opportunities for innovation largely untapped.

    Download the report

    The PR Measurement Landscape Report 2024 is now available for download. Click here to access the full report and gain the insights needed to elevate your PR strategies.

    Read more: Ornico, public relations trends
    Ornico
    Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
