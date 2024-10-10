Podcasts
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Stellenbosch UniversityOrnicoOgilvy South AfricaBroad MediaRand ShowAfrican ResponseAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingWetpaint AdvertisingInvibes AdvertisingOFM RadioHavas JohannesburgDentsuYOUKNOW TechnologiesSunshinegunJoe PublicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Podcasts Company news South Africa

Liberty and MyBroadband partner to launch new podcast series

Issued by Broad Media
4 Dec 2024
4 Dec 2024
Liberty is hosting this podcast series to educate the South African public on everything they need to know about life insurance.
Liberty and MyBroadband partner to launch new podcast series

Liberty’s A life covered is a life lived podcast series will feature engaging discussions on the importance of life insurance in South Africa.

Life cover should form a key part of your financial planning, as it is designed to support your family should something tragic happen to you.

Nobody wants to expect the worst, but life is unpredictable – so if something happens to you, it is important that your family is cared for.

Liberty is hosting this limited series to educate the South African public on everything they need to know about life insurance – including how it works, and which products suit your needs.

The series – hosted by popular media personality Aki Anastasiou – will also reveal how Liberty tailors its life insurance products to suit your unique needs.

Liberty’s A life covered is a life lived podcast series will feature top financial experts from Liberty.

The first interviewee will be Kedibone Chuene – chief specialist of product marketing at Liberty – and more experts will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Watch the trailer

This new series is a must-watch for South Africans who want to ensure that their family is well cared of should the unexpected occur.

Each interview will be available on the MyBroadband website and on MyBroadband’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Watch the trailer for the new Liberty’s A life covered is a life lived podcast series below.



Read more: podcast, life insurance, Liberty, financial planning, MyBroadband
Share this article
NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz