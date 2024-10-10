Liberty and MyBroadband partner to launch new podcast series

Liberty is hosting this podcast series to educate the South African public on everything they need to know about life insurance.

Liberty’s A life covered is a life lived podcast series will feature engaging discussions on the importance of life insurance in South Africa.

Life cover should form a key part of your financial planning, as it is designed to support your family should something tragic happen to you.

Nobody wants to expect the worst, but life is unpredictable – so if something happens to you, it is important that your family is cared for.

Liberty is hosting this limited series to educate the South African public on everything they need to know about life insurance – including how it works, and which products suit your needs.

The series – hosted by popular media personality Aki Anastasiou – will also reveal how Liberty tailors its life insurance products to suit your unique needs.

The first interviewee will be Kedibone Chuene – chief specialist of product marketing at Liberty – and more experts will be revealed in the coming weeks.

This new series is a must-watch for South Africans who want to ensure that their family is well cared of should the unexpected occur.

Watch the trailer for the new Liberty’s A life covered is a life lived podcast series below.