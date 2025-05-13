Marketing & Media Branding
    Marketing & Media Branding

    Liberty broadens brand slogan to embrace life's imperfections

    Liberty has updated its brand proposition, moving from “In It with You” to “In It with All of You”, in a move that reflects a growing focus on inclusivity and the complexities of real life. The change comes as financial service providers seek to align more closely with the diverse and evolving needs of their clients.
    13 May 2025
    13 May 2025
    Liberty says it has updated its branding. Source: Supplied.
    Liberty says it has updated its branding. Source: Supplied.

    According to Marees Bostander, head of brand and sponsorship at Liberty, the shift is about acknowledging the imperfect, often contradictory nature of human lives.

    “This idea aims to tell people that it’s okay and completely normal not to be perfect. We wanted to challenge the notion that perfection is the goal. Instead, we embrace life’s imperfections and show people that we hear you, we see you, and we include you.”

    The campaign will be brought to life through radio, TV, and out-of-home executions, each capturing the everyday contradictions of being human. From a man using his treadmill to hang laundry, to friends who spend more time catching up than keeping time on a morning run, the tagline will reflect the idea that all humans are welcome at Liberty.

    “We identified a key gap in the market - an emerging need for inclusivity that resonates deeply with people’s lives while also holding commercial value,” says Bostander. “Liberty is for everyone. Those navigating life’s ups and downs, striving to live fully, even when things don’t go according to plan. This forms the basis of our expanded positioning.”

