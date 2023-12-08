Marketing & Media Advertising
    Happy Friday kicks off 2025 as Liberty Trade Marketing’s TTL creative partner

    Issued by Happy Friday
    4 Feb 2025
    4 Feb 2025
    Happy Friday is proud to announce its appointment to Liberty, part of the Standard Bank Group of Companies Trade’ Marketing’s arm as their Through-The-Line (TTL) creative agency. This partnership comes after a rigorous pitching process against other agencies and this solidifies Happy Friday’s position as a leading force in delivering innovative, agile and results-driven marketing solutions to one of South Africa’s most respected financial brands.
    Happy Friday kicks off 2025 as Liberty Trade Marketing&#x2019;s TTL creative partner

    “Being selected as Liberty Trade Marketing’s TTL creative agency is a testament to the impact Happy Friday has made in just a few short years. This partnership underscores the trust Liberty Trade Marketing has placed in our ability to deliver unique, high-impact marketing solutions. We’re excited to collaborate on campaigns that resonate, inspire, and drive measurable outcomes for their B2B business,” says Craig Naicker, co-CEO of Happy Friday.

    "The trade marketing space is highly specialised area in marketing and as part of the Standard Bank group of companies we are excited to have found an agency partner that will give our B2B side of the business dedicated time and solve for the growing intermediaries space with bespoke creative work," says Rebecca Phiyega from Liberty.

    Happy Friday’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as Liberty Trade Marketing continues to reinforce its adviser presence through dynamic and innovative strategies. As a creative agency with a reputation for agility, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to client success, Happy Friday is uniquely positioned to deliver TTL campaigns that drive engagement and create meaningful connections across Liberty Trade Marketing’s diverse business landscape.

    “This partnership provides an incredible opportunity for us to showcase our radically original approach to creativity, crafting campaigns that not only align with Liberty Trade Marketing’s brand principles but also connect meaningfully with their extensive network of intermediaries and clients,” adds Jono Wolberg, executive creative director at Happy Friday.

    About Happy Friday

    Since its inception in 2021, Happy Friday has redefined creative marketing with its “Radically original” philosophy. The agency specialises in crafting bespoke TTL campaigns and is known for its quick-to-market capabilities and people-first approach.

    Happy Friday
    Happy Friday crafts engaging and happy TTL work. We believe “happy people make happy work”, because when our people are happy, they’ll take care of business: yours and ours.
    Let's do Biz