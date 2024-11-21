Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
    Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2024: A powerful gathering for women’s leadership and empowerment

    Issued by Topco Media
    21 Nov 2024
    21 Nov 2024
    The highly anticipated Standard Bank Top Women™ Conference 2024 is less than one week away, and women leaders, change-makers, and industry experts from across South Africa are preparing to converge for a transformative experience. Scheduled to take place on 25 to 26 November 2024 at The Sandton Convention Centre, this year’s conference promises to be an inspiring gathering of top women professionals, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders in the country.
    Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2024: A powerful gathering for women&#x2019;s leadership and empowerment

    With a stellar lineup of speakers, interactive sessions, and cutting-edge discussions, the conference will address some of the most pressing issues facing women in leadership today. It’s an unmissable opportunity to engage with industry trailblazers, share insights, and chart a path toward a more inclusive and equitable future for women in the workplace.

    Key highlights of the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2024

    Inspiring speakers and thought leadership:

    Attendees can look forward to hearing from a diverse group of renowned thought leaders, experts, and trailblazers who will discuss key topics impacting women in leadership across various sectors.

    Topics:

    • The Role of Banking and Trade Solutions in Empowering Female Entrepreneurs and Society
    • Women at the Forefront: Bridging Gender and Climate Action for a Sustainable Future
    • Why Investing in Women’s Health and Wellbeing is Good Business
    • From Passion to Profession: Navigating the Side Hustle to Full-Time Entrepreneur Journey

    Speakers:

    • Hon. Phumzile Mgcina, deputy minister, Employment and Labour
    • Her Excellency Nardos Bekele-Thomas, chief executive officer, African Union Development Agency-NEPAD
    • Simone Cooper, head, business and commercial banking South Africa, Standard Bank Group
    • Gwen Mwaba, managing director: trade finance and correspondent banking, African Export-Import Bank
    • Cláudia Conceição, regional director for Southern Africa, International Finance Corporation (IFC)
    • Jenine Zachar, head value proposition and client experience, Standard Bank

    Exclusive networking opportunities:

    With about 600 women from various industries attending, this event presents a unique chance to forge meaningful connections and collaborate on future projects.

    Meet and interact with brands:

    Throughout the conference, delegates are able to interact with brands such as Edgars Beauty, Nailporium, and more, by receiving makeup touch-ups.

    Networking cocktail evening:

    After the conference, delegates are invited to continue networking at the cocktail evening hosted by Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa.

    Sponsors and partners:

    The Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2024 is proudly supported by a number of industry leaders and partners who share a commitment to driving positive change for women. A big thank you to our Platinum Sponsor, Standard Bank; Host Province Partner: Gauteng Tourism Authority; and Premium Digital Partner: i-me.tech.

    Silver partners: Merchants, merSETA, VISA, and Strategic Fuel Fund.

    Bronze partners: BP South Africa, WIPRO, Harmony Gold Mining Company, MDNTV, Exxaro Resources Limited, Mosholu, KZN Convention Bureau, SANAC, ENS Africa, Sibanye Gold Limited, and GreySun Media.

    Showcase counter: Davhadumela (Pty) Ltd, Hloba Clothing, TicketKore, Mancosa, Corporatemall, Kriel Occupational Health Centre, South African Airways, The Biovac Institute, Godrej Consumer Products, Bridging and Associates, Diversifi, Afrizan People Intelligence, SALOME, Dvine Accountants & Consultants, and Douwe Egberts.

    Strategic partners: Primedia Out of Home,BPESA, Good Governance Africa, Channel Africa, YFM, Tractor Outdoor.

    Lifestyle partners: CCBSA, Hada Labo, Selsun, HER Wine Collection, Elizabeth Arden, Era by DJ Zinhle, Edgars Beauty, Ellipse Waterfall Executive Apartments, Heineken, Nailporium & More, Dewdrop Skincare™, Kolor Factory Cosmetics, Royal Revival®, and Retro Chick.

    Tickets and registration

    There are still a few tickets left! Don’t miss out on your chance to be part of this exceptional event. Get your in-person ticket here: https://qkt.io/sjtS5h.

    Join us online for free here: https://app.i-me.tech/ime-hub/stream-live/ba6803475ae711efa2969b5c0ea5f49b/48f2562c-02e5-4bba-b672-bc3f3efde9bd.

    Visa, South African Airways, Topco Media, Standard Bank Group, Southern Africa, Harmony Gold Mining Company, Wipro, Simone Cooper, African Export-Import Bank, international finance corporation (ifc), Coca-Cola Beverages, The Standard Bank Top, Jenine Zachar
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
