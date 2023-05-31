Marketing & Media Advertising
    Happy Friday’s creative journey takes an exciting leap forward, as Fu’aad Kasu joins the team

    Issued by Happy Friday
    3 Sep 2024
    Happy Friday is excited to announce that Fu'aad Kasu is joining the team as one of our creative directors. With a rich background in leading creative teams and high-profile brand campaigns, Kasu is set to bring fresh innovation to the agency.
    Happy Friday&#x2019;s creative journey takes an exciting leap forward, as Fu&#x2019;aad Kasu joins the team

    Kasu, who has spent over 13 years in the creative industry, was previously the creative director at Duke. His extensive portfolio includes work with top brands such as Jive, KFC, and Pepsi, showcasing his exceptional talent in crafting compelling campaigns across various media.

    His unique approach to creativity combines strategic insight with imaginative flair, consistently delivering outstanding results. Kasu’s exceptional ability to push creative boundaries and generate impactful ideas makes him a valuable addition to our team.

    “Fu’aad has a proven track record as a top creative in our industry, and we’re excited to continue growing our team with his calibre of conceptual and creative prowess,” says Jono Wolberg, executive creative director at Happy Friday.

    Kasu shares his excitement, saying: “What does ‘prowess’ mean? Because that sounds dope and I’m definitely going to be doing just that. Let’s make some great work; have fun and stay happy. Also, uncapped WiFi and all you can drink tea are always a bonus.”

    Happy Friday looks forward to the creative impact Kasu will bring to our upcoming projects and campaigns.

    Happy Friday
    Happy Friday crafts engaging and happy TTL work. We believe “happy people make happy work”, because when our people are happy, they’ll take care of business: yours and ours.
    Let's do Biz