    The power of symbols – reclaiming symbols of oppression for movements of liberation

    Issued by HKLM
    3 Sep 2024
    3 Sep 2024
    Ruan Thiele, design director, HKLM, strongly believes that symbols hold immense power in our visually driven society, influencing perceptions and mobilising movements and people.
    “I am intrigued about the power of symbols and evolution of symbols, like the raised fist and the pink triangle, which were reclaimed from oppressive origins to become powerful emblems of resistance, hope and liberation. My article underscores the adaptability of symbols, noting how they can foster positive change or incite fear, depending on their context. By reappropriating symbols, marginalised communities can challenge historical narratives and inspire unity and action, demonstrating the transformative potential of symbols in creating impactful societal change.”

    To read more, please visit: https://hklm.co.za/the-power-of-symbols/.

    HKLM
    HKLM is an independent strategic branding and communications company focused on building powerful, sustainable brands in Africa. We are Africa's leading brand agency with representation in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Botswana and Swaziland.
