2024 Customer Experience Report: Key insights on SA businesses and consumer interactions

The digital age has revolutionised our daily lives, from the convenience of ordering groceries with a swipe to maintaining instant connections with loved ones. This shift has also fundamentally altered how consumers interact with brands, redefining what an excellent customer experience truly means.

“This isn’t just a report – we’re delivering actionable insights that advertising and marketing strategists can immediately use to transform customer experiences,” says Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco, co-author of the report alongside Amanda Reekie, director of Ovatoyou, and Julia Ahlfeldt, certified customer experience professional. The sixth edition of the study explores how brands resonate with consumers, the growing power of reviews, and the impact of the digital super shopper on big business.

While the report examines the overall customer experience ecosystem, a key finding is that today’s consumers are growing tired of their business interactions, even amid efforts at hyper-personalisation.

Stewart highlights a significant shift in customer experience: “What once thrived on surprise and delight has now shifted to simply solving pain points, leaving customers feeling frustrated and, at times, even bored.”

The rise of the digital super shopper further influences the evolving customer landscape. This year’s research identifies these super shoppers as predominantly black, urban-dwelling women aged 25 to 34 with household incomes over R30,000, reshaping the retail environment. Additionally, a smaller but influential group of women aged 50 and above, with incomes over R10,000, are also making an impact. Despite economic pressures, these groups lead the way in online shopping, demonstrating savvy purchasing behaviour, which includes thorough research and comparison before buying.

In line with these trends, ordinary consumers increasingly rely on reviews to validate their purchasing decisions. The report reveals that 45% of respondents now post reviews to help others make informed choices, up from 38% last year. Conversely, only 27% engage with brands for post-purchase support, signalling a growing preference for peer validation over corporate interaction.

This shift toward peer validation has real economic implications, with data suggesting that the internet influenced approximately R630bn of the R1.1tn in retail sales recorded last year.

“Customer experience cannot be an afterthought; it must be a key driver for success, particularly in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Even if your business isn’t purely digital, we encourage you to attend and understand the current expectations of South African consumers,” Stewart emphasises.

