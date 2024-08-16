SABC appoints Themba Gwejela as new group executive for corporate affairs and marketing

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the appointment of Themba Gwejela as the new Group Executive for Corporate Affairs and Marketing, effective 1 September 2024.

The appointment is effective from September 2024. Source: Supplied.

Gwejela, a veteran in the marketing and communications field, brings over 18 years of experience across leading South African and international brands. His career includes senior leadership roles at top financial institutions such as Momentum, FNB, Old Mutual, Discovery, and Liberty. Additionally, Gwejela has run his own agency, managing automotive giants like General Motors Sub-Saharan Africa, Opel, Isuzu, and Chevrolet.

In his most recent role as head of communications at EPPF, Gwejela played a crucial role in revamping the organisation's corporate identity and brand positioning strategy, solidifying its market presence. His track record in brand management, corporate communications, and integrated marketing is expected to drive strategic initiatives and bolster the SABC’s corporate communications.

Gwejela holds a BA Honours degree in Brand Leadership from VEGA School of Brand Communications and a BA in Media, Communication, and Culture from the University of Port Elizabeth (now Nelson Mandela University).

The SABC’s Board and Management have expressed confidence in Gwejela’s ability to lead the public broadcaster’s marketing efforts, as they continue to navigate the rapidly evolving media landscape.