Thulasizwe Simelane to host SAfm's The Morning Brief

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that seasoned journalist and broadcaster, Thulasizwe Simelane will be joining SAfm in September as the new host and anchor of the station’s flagship breakfast show, The Morning Brief.

Thulasizwe Simelane has been scooped up by SAfm. Source: LinkedIN.

He started his radio journalism career at the SABC in 2007, where amongst his accomplishments he established the SABC Harare Bureau.

His extensive experience includes anchoring prime-time news on various news television networks (eNCA, NewzRoom Afrika), head of the political news desk at NewzRoom Afrika, anchoring shows on 702 and being a senior political journalist at the SABC News & Current Affairs.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Rhodes University and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Wits University.

Radio Fortune Combo business manager, Anthony Soglo said, "We are excited to welcome Simelane to SAfm. He joins at a very exciting period in our country as we celebrate 30 years of democracy where his style of delivering factual, compelling and engaging content will be key to our audience as we continue to grow the SAfm family."

Simelane adds: “I return to broadcasting with a fresh perspective on life, South Africa, Africa and the world.

"I feel my recent experience in the corporate sector, coupled with the professional growth journey I’m on, have sharpened me to better understand complex issues in politics, international relations, business and the law, but also to ask better questions of power brokers and wielders."