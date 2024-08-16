Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Algoa FMPrimedia Out-of-HomeBusiness and Arts South AfricaEbony+IvoryAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingPublicis Groupe AfricaMedia24The Walt Disney Company AfricaBroad MediaIAB South AfricaMO AgencyBrandMappVERVEMullen Lowe South AfricaRed & YellowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Radio & Audio News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Thulasizwe Simelane to host SAfm's The Morning Brief

    16 Aug 2024
    16 Aug 2024
    The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that seasoned journalist and broadcaster, Thulasizwe Simelane will be joining SAfm in September as the new host and anchor of the station’s flagship breakfast show, The Morning Brief.
    Thulasizwe Simelane has been scooped up by SAfm. Source: LinkedIN.
    Thulasizwe Simelane has been scooped up by SAfm. Source: LinkedIN.

    He started his radio journalism career at the SABC in 2007, where amongst his accomplishments he established the SABC Harare Bureau.

    His extensive experience includes anchoring prime-time news on various news television networks (eNCA, NewzRoom Afrika), head of the political news desk at NewzRoom Afrika, anchoring shows on 702 and being a senior political journalist at the SABC News & Current Affairs.

    He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Rhodes University and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Wits University.

    Radio Fortune Combo business manager, Anthony Soglo said, "We are excited to welcome Simelane to SAfm. He joins at a very exciting period in our country as we celebrate 30 years of democracy where his style of delivering factual, compelling and engaging content will be key to our audience as we continue to grow the SAfm family."

    Simelane adds: “I return to broadcasting with a fresh perspective on life, South Africa, Africa and the world.

    "I feel my recent experience in the corporate sector, coupled with the professional growth journey I’m on, have sharpened me to better understand complex issues in politics, international relations, business and the law, but also to ask better questions of power brokers and wielders."

    Read more: journalist, radio, SAFM, broadcaster
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz