What South Africans crave: Unlocking the R190bn fast food economy

  • New report reveals the digital and mass market signals shaping South Africa’s fast food and QSR industry
  • Free webinar | 30 July | 10am
    • Issued by Rogerwilco
    24 Jul 2025
    South Africa’s fast-food and quick-service restaurant (QSR) market is moving fast, and smart marketers know they need more than sales data to stay ahead. Behind every combo, click, and customer choice lies a powerful signal: what people search for, how they talk about brands online, and what really drives mass market buying behaviour.

    Join Rogerwilco, YOUKNOW Technologies and MoyaApp at no cost on Tuesday, 30 July, at 10am for the launch of the Fast Food and QSR Digital and Mass Market Trends Report. It’s a first-of-its-kind deep dive into the behavioural data shaping one of South Africa’s most competitive consumer sectors.

    This free webinar is a must-attend for:

    • Brand and marketing managers looking to drive relevance and reach
    • Advertisers and media strategists focused on performance and visibility
    • QSR leaders who want to understand how digital signals are shaping loyalty, spend, and growth

    The report draws on exclusive data from Rogerwilco’s WOLF share of search platform, social sentiment and conversations tracked via Brandwatch, and insights from MoyaApp’s mass market survey of 3,500+ South Africans.

    • What South Africans really search for when hunger strikes
    • How brands are winning, or losing, in digital visibility and sentiment
    • Why South Africans choose one fast food brand over another
    • How township and mass market consumers are reshaping what ‘value’ means

    Featured speakers:

    • Mongezi Mtati: Brand strategist, Rogerwilco
    • Jessica Wheeler: Marketing director: South Africa, Nando’s
    • Shaun Pearson: Product owner and insights analyst, YOUKNOW Technologies
    • Donald Mokgale: Managing director, MoyaApp

    Whether you’re a category leader or a rising challenger brand, this report offers the insights you need to capture attention, convert intent, and win wallet and stomach share in a market projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.63% over the next five years.

    Webinar details:

    • Date:Tuesday, 30 July 2025
    • Time: 10-11am
    • Venue: Online (link will be sent upon registration)

    Join the stream on LinkedIn here: http://jo.my/li-ff-sa


    Rogerwilco
    Rogerwilco is a multi-award winning, independently owned end-to-end digital customer experience agency. We exist to remove the friction in brands' digital engagement with their audiences, no matter the channel or touchpoint.
