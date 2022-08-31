HKLM appoints Catherine Kruger executive creative director

HKLM has appointed Catherine Kruger to the position ofexecutive creative director. This, as the agency enters an exciting new growth phase that aims to prioritise innovation while continuing to cement its standing as one of Africa's most forward-thinking branding, marketing and advertising agencies.

Kruger was previously HKLM creative director. She has been part of the agency for almost 10 years, during which time she worked with its blue-chip clients in various sectors across Africa and the world. She draws on this experience in her new role, which will see her leading the creative team to deliver groundbreaking work for HKLM clients.

“For almost a decade, Catherine hasbrought creativity and alternative solutions to client briefs, growing the studio into a team of hybrid designers and creatives skilled in branding, advertising, and digital and environmental design. Her insights and creative input have been invaluable, and she is most deserving of this appointment. We wish her everything of the best in her new role,” says Gary Harwood, HKLM founder and director.

Kruger has served on various award judging panels, and is a member of the Creative Circle Exco, where she helps promote the importance of design within the bigger marketing and advertising industry. This close proximity to the broader industry and its evolution places her in an ideal position to shape and champion HKLM’s growth plan.

“As part of our new vision, I want us to focus on innovating our processes, pushing the boundaries with award-winning creative solutions, and taking everything, we do to the next level.Our purpose is to create impactful change through brands. I believe that today, we have a bigger responsibility than ever to make a meaningful difference in the world through the work we do. That’s where we’re taking HKLM,” Kruger explains.

“Catherine’s new role allows her to really focus on elevating our creative output,” says HKLM general manager, Zahra Mirza. “This will further entrench HKLM’s position as a creative leader, allowing us to pursue our new growth vision with vigour.”



