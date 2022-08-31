Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Jacaranda FMGrey AfricaDMASAFCB JoburgHeineken South AfricaAPO GroupRogerwilcoPrimedia BroadcastingHelmBrandfundiTBWABizcommunity.comInsight SurveyTractor OutdoorWunderman ThompsonEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Direct Account Executive Cape Town
  • Cashbook Clerk Johannesburg
  • Chief Intelligence Officer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Jacaranda FM broadcasts live from Constitution Hill to celebrate Mzanzi's heritage

    31 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Jacaranda FM
    A radio first to help drive the openness and transparency of our Constitution
    Jacaranda FM broadcasts live from Constitution Hill to celebrate Mzanzi's heritage

    Jacaranda FM will be the first radio station to broadcast from sunrise to sunset from Constitution Hill - a living museum in Johannesburg that tells the story of South Africa’s journey to democracy.

    From an Old Fort Prison Complex that imprisoned some of the greatest names in our history, to our Constitutional Court and Constitution Hill today – Jacaranda FM will make SA’s first major post-apartheid government building home for the day to highlight the significance of the site.

    Constitutional Hill or ConHill as locals know it, was designed to embody the openness and transparency called for by the Constitution itself. The station hopes to drive awareness of the special museum and the South African constitution amongst those who may not yet have visited the site or read the Constitution – a world class document of laws and principals that govern South Africans today.

    “Our Constitution is the cornerstone of South Africa and must be celebrated which is why we decided to kick off our Heritage month celebrations at this most significant place of contrasts. As we remember our history and celebrate our liberation from it as South Africans, we wanted to shine a light on a constitution that binds us despite our differences – just like music does,” says Deirdre King, managing director at Jacaranda FM.

    To celebrate South African heritage and history, the station will broadcast all day long from various venues around Constitution Hill and host special guests like Cheryl Carolus, Justice Albie Sachs, and Robbie Brozen to name a few who will help bring Con Hill to the Jacaranda FM community for a day.

    Tune into Breakfast with Martin Bester from 6-9am, The Workzone with Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp from 9am-12pm, The Workzone with Alex Jay from 12-4pm, and The Drive with Rob and Roz from 4–7pm.

    “Jacaranda FM will also be launching our special Heritage Month surprise on the morning of the 1st, we have a very special broadcast planned and we’re looking forward to surprising our community,” adds King.

    We, the people of South Africa,
    Recognise the injustices of our past;
    Honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land;
    Respect those who have worked to build and develop our country; and
    Believe that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity.
    We therefore, through our freely elected representatives, adopt this Constitution as the
    supreme law of the Republic so as to -

    Heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values, social
    justice and fundamental human rights;

    Lay the foundations for a democratic and open society in which government is
    based on the will of the people and every citizen is equally protected by law;

    Improve the quality of life of all citizens and free the potential of each person; and

    Build a united and democratic South Africa able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state
    in the family of nations.

    May God protect our people.
    Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. Morena boloka setjhaba sa heso. God seën Suid-Afrika. God bless
    South Africa. Mudzimu fhatutshedza Afurika. Hosi katekisa Afrika.

    Preamble to The Constitution

    NextOptions
    Jacaranda FM
    Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
    Read more: Jacaranda FM, Alex Jay, Cheryl Carolus, Albie Sachs, Nkosi, Martin Bester, Deirdre King

    Related

    Jacaranda FM announces Top 40 Show and other line-up developments
    Jacaranda FMJacaranda FM announces Top 40 Show and other line-up developments4 Aug 2022
    Exciting new drive show with Rozanne McKenzie and Rob Forbes to launch
    Jacaranda FMExciting new drive show with Rozanne McKenzie and Rob Forbes to launch27 Jul 2022
    Image supplied: Saarkie will be performing at Bietjie Bos Festival
    Bietjie Bos Festival offers something a little different8 Jul 2022
    New podcast aimed at empowering Mzansi's youth launches
    Jacaranda FMNew podcast aimed at empowering Mzansi's youth launches6 Jul 2022
    Primedia's 702 is 42 years strong
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia's 702 is 42 years strong29 Jun 2022
    South African soccer legends join hands with Jacaranda FM on Youth Day
    Jacaranda FMSouth African soccer legends join hands with Jacaranda FM on Youth Day17 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz