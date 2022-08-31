Jacaranda FM broadcasts live from Constitution Hill to celebrate Mzanzi's heritage

A radio first to help drive the openness and transparency of our Constitution

Jacaranda FM will be the first radio station to broadcast from sunrise to sunset from Constitution Hill - a living museum in Johannesburg that tells the story of South Africa’s journey to democracy.

From an Old Fort Prison Complex that imprisoned some of the greatest names in our history, to our Constitutional Court and Constitution Hill today – Jacaranda FM will make SA’s first major post-apartheid government building home for the day to highlight the significance of the site.

Constitutional Hill or ConHill as locals know it, was designed to embody the openness and transparency called for by the Constitution itself. The station hopes to drive awareness of the special museum and the South African constitution amongst those who may not yet have visited the site or read the Constitution – a world class document of laws and principals that govern South Africans today.

“Our Constitution is the cornerstone of South Africa and must be celebrated which is why we decided to kick off our Heritage month celebrations at this most significant place of contrasts. As we remember our history and celebrate our liberation from it as South Africans, we wanted to shine a light on a constitution that binds us despite our differences – just like music does,” says Deirdre King, managing director at Jacaranda FM.

To celebrate South African heritage and history, the station will broadcast all day long from various venues around Constitution Hill and host special guests like Cheryl Carolus, Justice Albie Sachs, and Robbie Brozen to name a few who will help bring Con Hill to the Jacaranda FM community for a day.

Tune into Breakfast with Martin Bester from 6-9am, The Workzone with Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp from 9am-12pm, The Workzone with Alex Jay from 12-4pm, and The Drive with Rob and Roz from 4–7pm.

“Jacaranda FM will also be launching our special Heritage Month surprise on the morning of the 1st, we have a very special broadcast planned and we’re looking forward to surprising our community,” adds King.

We, the people of South Africa,

Recognise the injustices of our past;

Honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land;

Respect those who have worked to build and develop our country; and

Believe that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity.

We therefore, through our freely elected representatives, adopt this Constitution as the

supreme law of the Republic so as to -

Heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values, social

justice and fundamental human rights;

Lay the foundations for a democratic and open society in which government is

based on the will of the people and every citizen is equally protected by law;

Improve the quality of life of all citizens and free the potential of each person; and

Build a united and democratic South Africa able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state

in the family of nations.

May God protect our people.

Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. Morena boloka setjhaba sa heso. God seën Suid-Afrika. God bless

South Africa. Mudzimu fhatutshedza Afurika. Hosi katekisa Afrika.