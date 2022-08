The inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards have arrived and they will be celebrating people, influencers, brands, and agencies that make consumers feel good.

The nominees for the Best Brand-owned Platform Category award have been announced and Meltwater will be hosting a virtual panel where they will be interviewing the nominees on how these campaigns came to life.

The panel will consist of:

Sanna Virtual Comedy Bar | Fran Luckin, chief creative officer at Grey

Savanna Launches Gugu | Fran Luckin, chief creative officer at Grey

Checkers Sixty60 | Marek Fine, business unit director at 99c & Marius Van Rensburg, chief creative officer at 99c

Brutal Fruit - You Belong | Jeanine Vermaak, integrated creative director at Joe Public

MTN WildAid | Jandre Louw, CEO & executive pat The Rockstar Group

Moderator | Lays Bammesberger, senior account executive at Meltwater

Please register for the panel to find out the inside story of these campaigns.