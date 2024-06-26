Industries

    Introducing the Happy Friday Group

    Issued by Happy Friday
    26 Jun 2024
    The Happy Friday Group, a collective movement born out of the commitment to redefine workplace dynamics in the creative industry, is proud to announce its official launch. With a shared belief that 'happy people make happy work,' the group comprises businesses dedicated to crafting innovative work across all channels.
    It all started in 2021 when Happy Friday took a bold step to challenge the status quo within the ad industry, notorious for burnout and stagnation. The pledge to prioritise happiness as the driving force behind creativity resonated widely, sparking a movement that has now evolved into the Happy Friday Group.

    "We are not just a collection of businesses; we are a collective force guided by a powerful philosophy. 'Happy people make happy work' is at the core of who we are and how we do business," says Craig Naicker, co-CEO of Happy Friday.

    The group consists of three dynamic businesses:

    1. Happy Friday- the creative agency that crafts happy, multi-channel work and campaigns.
    2. Swiitch- a future-forward company that is all about creating immersive digital experiences.
    3. Friends & Family- an eclectic collective of original thinkers who thrive on embracing diversity in ideas and cultivating a collaborative culture in strategy and multi-media production.

    “We’re excited to be joining the Happy Friday Group as we believe that it is a reflection of our core values as a business. This move is significant as it allows us to grow our brand of creative work, deepen our influence across the creative sector and get back to the things that matter,” says Savannah Feeke-Fortune, founder of Friends & Family.

    Together, the Happy Friday Group aims to rewrite the narrative of the creative industry by producing exceptional work that captivates the imagination, influences culture, and encourages peers to find joy in their endeavours. The group's dedication to creating a joyful and inspired work environment ensures that clients not only receive exceptional outcomes but also enjoy a positive and engaging partnership throughout the creative process.

    The Happy Friday Group invites fellow industry professionals and enthusiasts to join them in this movement toward a happier and more innovative creative landscape.

    https://happyfridaycreative.co.za/what-makes-us-different/#happyfridaygroup

    Happy Friday
    Happy Friday crafts engaging and happy TTL work. We believe “happy people make happy work”, because when our people are happy, they’ll take care of business: yours and ours.

