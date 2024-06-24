#CannesLions
- All the South African winnersDanette Breitenbach
- Final Grande Prix and LionsDanette Breitenbach
Trending
Show more
- MultiChoice mourns the death of Nkateko MabasoKarabo Ledwaba
#Cannes2024: All the South African winners
With Cannes Lions 2024 wrapping up on Friday evening, 21 June, here are the Gold, Silver and Bronze as well as Grande Prix winners from South Africa.
Source: © Brand Innovators Brand Innovators SA collected 20 Lions at Cannes Lions 2024
This year at Cannes Lions, South African agencies collected 20 Lions in total, with four Gold, 10 Silver, three Bronze and two Grande Prix as well as one Titanium Lion.
Grand Prix
- Entertainment Lions For Gaming: Launch/Relaunch: Clockwork, Johannesburg – In collaboration with McCann (London), Craft (London), Exell (London), Lowkey Films (London) & Wave (London), TNT Sport & Assembly (London) for the campaign The Everyday Tactician for brand XBox.
- Direct: Gaming: Clockwork, Johannesburg – In collaboration with McCann (London), Craft (London), Exell (London), Lowkey Films (London) & Wave (London), TNT Sport & Assembly (London) for the campaign The Everyday Tactician for brand Xbox.
Gold
- Print & Publishing: Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight category, Industry Craft: Art Direction: Brand & Communications Design, and Creative B2B: Cross-Channel Storytelling: VML Johannesburg – in collaboration with VML: New York, Kansas City & Sao Paulo; VML Commerce, Mexico City for the campaign Thanks for Coke-Creating for brand Coca-Cola.
- Brand Experience & Activation: Gaming-Led Brand Experience: Clockwork (Johannesburg) – In collaboration with McCann (London), Craft (London), Exell (London), Lowkey Films (London) & Wave (London), TNT Sport & Assembly (London) for the campaign The Everyday Tactician for brand Xbox.
Silver
- Social & Influencer: Social Purpose category: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg / Audio Militia / Nick Argyros / Craig Hawkins / Paul Norwood / Richard Staub / Gerrick Jones / David Law for the campaign Stronger for The Riky Rick Foundation.
- Outdoor Lion: Design for Promotional Items category, Outdoor Lion: Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight; Creative B2B: Craft in B2B, Co-Creation & User-Generated Content, and Direct: Co-Creation & User-Generated Content: VML Johannesburg – in collaboration with VML: New York, Kansas City & Sao Paulo; VML Commerce, Mexico City for the campaign Thanks for Coke-Creating for brand Coca-Cola.
- Entertainment: Brand Partnerships: Sponsorships & Collaborations, Entertainment Lions for Sport: Fan Engagement/Distribution Strategy, Creative Data: Data-Enhanced Creativity, and PR: Launch/Relaunch: Clockwork (Johannesburg) – In collaboration with McCann (London), Craft (London), Exell (London), Lowkey Films (London) & Wave (London), TNT Sport & Assembly (London) for the campaign The Everyday Tactician for brand Xbox.
- Brand Experience & Activation: Guerrilla Marketing & Stunts Google iPager campaign.
Bronze
- Direct: Small Scale Media category: VML Johannesburg – in collaboration with VML: New York, Kansas City & Sao Paulo; VML Commerce, Mexico City for the campaign Thanks for Coke-Creating for brand Coca-Cola.
- Brand Experience & Activation: Use of Humour: Google iPager campaign.
- Film: Consumer Goods. Adidas Originals brand for the campaign We gave the world an original, you gave us a thousand back
The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions
- Titanium Lion: Titanium: Clockwork (Johannesburg) – In collaboration with McCann (London), Craft (London), Exell (London), Lowkey Films (London) & Wave (London), TNT Sport & Assembly (London) for the campaign The Everyday Tactician for brand Xbox.>/li>