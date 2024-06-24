Pin Pop launches new flavour with #PopaWithPinPop campaign starring Robot Boii

Industries

    24 Jun 2024
    Pin Pop, the stoksweet brand, has announced the launch of its new flavour “Blue” alongside its new #PopaWithPinPop campaign.
    Robot Boii is the face of the new campaign. Source: Supplied.

    This campaign, led by musician - Robot Boii, aims to inspire the next generation of influencers to showcase their dance talents for a chance to win an exciting year-long influencer deal with Pin Pop. 

    In South Africa, nothing speaks louder than dance, and Robot Boii, known for his dynamic dance challenges and colourful personality, is the perfect ambassador for this campaign. 

    With an impressive following of 950K on Instagram and 1.2M on TikTok, Robot Boii’s influence among South African youth is unparalleled. He’s launched the #PopaWithPinPop challenge, motivating fans to display their coolest dance moves. 

    The #PopaWithPinPop campaign is dedicated to uplifting the youth, unlocking South African potential, and encouraging young creators to shine. 

    (Image supplied) Sasko’s limited Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) Youth Day campaign, #BreakingBreadwithYouth takes place this weekend
    Sasko's #BreakingBreadwithYouth KZN campaign shares slices of wisdom

    14 Jun 2024

    Requirements:

    Check out the #PopaWithPinPop challenge with @robot_boii_rsa on TikTok.

    Purchase your favourite Pin Pop Stoksweet.

    Record a video of your coolest dance moves with your Pin Pop.

    Post the video on TikTok, tag @PinPopZA, and use the hashtag #PopaWithPinPop. Make sure your video is public.

    Entries are open until midnight on 13 July 2024.

    Finalist Voting (Live 13 July 2024)

    Following the entry period, finalists will be announced, and the public will be encouraged to vote for their favourite videos. The top three winners will be crowned “Pin Pop influencers” for the next year, enjoying an array of exciting opportunities and rewards.

    In addition to leading the campaign, Robot Boii will serve as a judge for Pin Pop’s regional activations, adding his expert eye to the selection of the best entries.

