Sasko's #BreakingBreadwithYouth KZN campaign shares slices of wisdom

Sasko’s limited Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) Youth Day campaign, #BreakingBreadwithYouth, looks to bridge the generational gap by sharing slices of wisdom.

(Image supplied) Sasko’s limited Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) Youth Day campaign, #BreakingBreadwithYouth takes place this weekend

Each of the brand’s limited-edition Youth Day loaf features a unique message of encouragement printed on the back, designed to foster meaningful conversations and help the next generation.

The written advice is around critical issues such as entrepreneurship, mental health, academics, modern parenting, and career development.

The campaign is an effort to offer access to meaningful and valuable advice to young people, creating a platform where South Africans can share slices of advice, which they wish they knew when they were growing up.

Nomawethu Ngadlela, marketing manager at Sasko, says: "We believe that real change happens when we come together to share and listen. #BreakingBreadwithYouth initiative is our way of contributing to the future of our youth by providing not just nourishment but also guidance and support on the issues that matter most to them. Each slice of this limited-edition loaf symbolizes a piece of advice that can help shape a brighter tomorrow."

The campaign is only being run in KZN, while stocks last.