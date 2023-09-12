Sasko unveils the betterest loaf ever, delivering a soft, tastier, and more premium bread experience

Sasko, the brand with deep-seated roots in care, quality, and innovation, is on a continuous quest for excellence. This commitment to striving for better has led to the introduction of the Bettererest Loaf Ever – a softer and tastier version of its beloved white and brown loaves.

Cookbook author Neo Nontsho, award-winning renowned chef, Zola Nene, and nutritionist dietitian, Mpho Tshukudu during Best Ever Campaign Harvest Table – Experiential Media Luncheon at Ground The Venue at Muldersdrift

This exciting advancement was celebrated at an exclusive media experiential event at The Ground Venue, Muldersdrift, where top food journalists, influencers, and culinary experts gathered to savour the superior softness, taste, and quality of Sasko’s latest innovation.

The event showcased a curated harvest table brunch, hosted by award-winning cookbook author, Neo Nontsho, and featuring award-winning renowned chef, Zola Nene, who crafted delicious gourmet-inspired dishes from the Bettererest Loaf Ever.

Perfecting a loaf like this isn’t merely about the recipe – it’s about mastery, skill, a relentless pursuit of excellence, and, of course, care. The Bettererest Loaf Ever is the latest iteration of an ongoing quest to satisfy consumer preferences and improve on our best – thus creating an even betterer loaf. This is achieved by sourcing a superior strain of wheat from around the world and using refined milling techniques to enhance flour quality. As a result, this loaf boasts:

A softer and fluffier texture that lasts longer



A lighter, airy crumb with a visually appealing rise



A more refined taste than ever before

At the launch, Nomsa Khanyile, marketing director at Sasko, spoke about the dedicated process behind this elevated loaf: “At Sasko, we believe that people who care make things better. Our farmers, millers, bakers, and drivers are relentless in their pursuit of improvement and perfection. They’ve worked tirelessly to refine every aspect of our bread, ensuring that every loaf is softer, tastier, and simply betterer than before.”

Sasko’s quest for continuous innovation is part of its brand DNA, as seen in its specialty range, which introduced health-conscious loaves such as Low GI Multigrain Cranberry and Low GI Oats & Honey Flavoured bread. This commitment to anticipating consumer needs and delivering on new trends has now resulted in the Bettererest Loaf Ever. With this, Sasko takes everyday bread to the next level, offering an exceptional experience in every slice.

Sasko head of Research and Development, David Howard, Sasko marketing director, Nomsa Khanyile, award-winning renowned chef, Zola Nene, and cookbook author Neo Nontsho

The launch is accompanied by a national TV campaign, which first aired on 6 January 2025. The TVC reminds us that true mastery isn’t just about time – it takes consistency, skill, and an insatiable appetite for continuous improvement. Every Sasko loaf reflects this dedication, ensuring that people who care make better bread.

The Bettererest Loaf Ever is now available at leading retailers across the country, and will soon be amplified by a series of consumer activations, allowing South Africans to truly experience the difference.

“This is more than just a product renovation – it’s about reimagining how we enjoy our daily bread. Whether for breakfast, a lunchbox staple, or an evening snack, the Bettererest Loaf Ever is the ultimate choice for South Africans who appreciate quality,” added Khanyile.

Sasko invites all South Africans to experience the Bettererest Loaf Ever – because people who care make better bread.

