The Carling Knockout and Carling Black Label Cup back to re-energise South African football

The South African football landscape is set to heat up from October to December with the return of the Carling Knockout and the revamped Carling Black Label Cup that will ‘Fak' uGesi’ and re-energise Mzansi's favourite sport.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL), in partnership with South Africa's champion beer, Carling Black Label, is proud to announce the return of the Carling Knockout for a second edition.

The inaugural tournament, which pitted the 16 Premier Division teams against each other, was a huge success.

The 2023 tournament was filled with entertaining matches and saw plenty of upsets, from TS Galaxy stunning Mamelodi Sundowns to Richards Bay handing Orlando Pirates their only knockout defeat under coach Jose Riveiro, who has made them cup specialists.

Young players also grabbed the opportunity to shine, from the Natal Rich Boys’ Philasande Manqele, who was the hero in their win over the Buccaneers, to up-and-coming Diski Challenge talent who used the spotlight to graduate to the first team.

It gave champion fans the power to take control of the beautiful game they love and push for excellence on the pitch through the most financially rewarding Man of the Match award in Africa and initiatives that motivated teams to score early and 'bring the energy'.

Stellenbosch FC won the inaugural edition of the Carling Knockout, and their success in the tournament pushed them to be a force in South African football.

Stellies, propelled by their win, went on to finish third in the league and earned a ticket to represent Mzansi in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The club's rise embodies the tournament’s motto, Fak' uGesi, which translates to 'bring the energy'.

The champion fans who backed the Carling Knockout brought unrivalled energy in 2023, taking charge of their tournament with the power to select the Man of the Match and assemble the Carling All-Star team that gets to face the Knockout champions in the once-off Carling Black Label Cup.

Through the Fak' iGoal Uzobona initiative, which translates to Score a Goal and See, the Carling Knockout – with the help of the champion fans – brings energy to South African football.

The innovation aims to push teams to score more goals and to do so early in the match to energise the Carling Knockout matches.

At the start of each game, R90,000 is up for grabs – but the amount goes down by R1,000 with each passing minute without a goal.

The champion fans who correctly predict the team and time the first goal is scored go into a draw and one lucky fan wins the remaining amount on the clock

Carling Black Label matches the winning amount and awards it to the team that scores the first goal, thus ensuring that everyone is a winner. In the inaugural year, Champion fans were rewarded with more than R2m through the initiative.

The much-talked about Man of the Match award – with the biggest purse in African football – is also back. Through a free vote via *120*660#, Champion fans have the power to select the Man of the Match in all the games, with the chosen player walking away with R100,000.

This put the power in the hands of the champion supporters, the heart and soul of the beautiful game. Carling Black Label amplified their voices, and they were heard all over South Africa.

More than three million votes were cast last year, with 50,000 of them coming during the Carling Black Label Cup. Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch bagged R400,000, having been named Man of the Match in all four matches he was involved in.

Once again, this year's winners of the Carling Knockout will get to face a Carling All-Star team that will be made up of players from the 15 other premier division clubs.

The first year of this game-changing model was warmly welcomed by champion fans who turned foes into friends for a day – fighting for the rights to lift the Carling Black Label Cup.

It also gave bright prospects like Mfundo Vilakazi, Zoey Monyepao and Jabulani Mokone the privilege to share the change room and learn from legends like Itumeleng Khune, Thembinkosi Lorch and Ramahlwe Mphahlele.

Voting is open as of 8 October and will run until 10 December.

Champion fans can vote for their favourite players from all 16 PSL teams even If they get eliminated from the Carling Knockout tournament, by simply purchasing a promo 750ml or 500ml Carling Black Label, dialling *120*660*UNIQUE CODE#, and following the on-screen prompts.

The All-Star team will be made up of six premier division players and five from the Diski teams. This pits upcoming stars against the game's current stars.

Last year, Vilakazi announced himself in style through his skills and well-taken free kick that helped the All-Star team beat Stellies.

Vilakazi went on to earn a first-team contract with Kaizer Chiefs where he has dazzled and delighted with his talent on a bigger stage – even called up to the national Under-20 team.

This year, Carling Black Label in partnership with Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) is proud to announce the return of the Carling Cup to its longstanding home of Soweto. The 2024 edition of the Carling Black Label Cup will be played at Orlando Stadium on 21 December.

"The inaugural Carling Knockout and revamped Carling Knockout in 2023 was a huge success," said Carling Black Label’s brand director, Kerryn Greenleaf. "Carling Black Label has a long history of empowering the voices of champion fans. Last year, we did just that. We created a team, fully voted for and selected by champion fans, in the form of the Carling All-Star team that took on Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout."

"The Carling All-Star team gives up and coming Diski players a chance to shoot their shot and be next to the legends who are voted for by the champion fans.

"This is a never seen before collection of players, getting to play in an incredible exhibition match with the winners of the Carling Knockout. As we launch the 2024 edition of these competitions, we are excited to continue to Fak' uGesi as a brand – bringing energy and excitement to South African football and to our champion fans.

"We will continue on the exciting trajectory of giving champion fans more ways to vote. They will get to vote for the Man of the Match, Fak'iGoal Uzobona, the Carling All-Star team as well as the All-Star Coach and Captain. Their participation will shape what promises to be an exciting season of the tournament."

To stay up to date with any further announcements, champion fans should check the official brand website and social media pages:

Website: www.carlingblacklabelcup.co.za | USSD: *120*660# (USSD 20c/20s) Ts&Cs apply. | Twitter: @blacklabelsa | Facebook: Carling Black Label | Instagram: @carlingblacklabel | Hashtags: #CarlingKnockout #CarlingCup



