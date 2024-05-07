Chaos for Nedbank Cup final tickets: Open Tickets system failure angers fans

Local soccer fans were left furious on Monday, 5 May 2025, as Open Tickets' system experienced technical glitches when fans tried to purchase tickets for the Nedbank Cup final.

Opentickets, the ticketing service provider, has appeared to be inefficient as their system broke down several times, leaving thousands of fans angry after some paid but never received tickets.

Tickets for the Nedbank Cup final, which takes place on Saturday, 10 May 2025 at Moses Mabhida Stadium between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday, opened for sale at 10am on 5 May.

General admission tickets were sold online and over the counter at Open Tickets outlets nationwide, including Shoprite and Checkers stores.

Social media users shared their experience of buying these tickets online. Some X users said their payment was successful, but they never received confirmations and reference numbers. Others complained that they got confirmation emails but were still waiting for actual tickets hours later.

Many other fans also headed to Checkers and Shoprite stores, only to face long queues and further delays as they tried to secure tickets.

Plenty of complaints were received, and Open Tickets has since responded.

It is also worth noting that the ticket system didn't allow people to buy more than four tickets, drawing suspicion that the system may have crashed due to people buying in bulk.

In a statement issued on Monday, Open Tickets expressed regret for the disruption caused during the high-demand ticket launch for the much-anticipated final.

"An unprecedented surge in demand caused system delays shortly after sales opened on Monday, 5 May 2025," the company said.

The statement further explained that the issue is being addressed, and a full report will be submitted to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) adding that affected customers will also receive direct communication regarding the status of their tickets.

"We understand the frustration this has caused, and we are urgently working to resolve the matter. A full report will be submitted to the PSL," the statement continued.

"Affected customers will receive direct communication regarding ticket status, digital reissues, or refunds where applicable."

"We remain committed to resolving the issue and restoring full service as quickly as possible. Further updates will be shared via our official platforms."