    Mscsports facilitates inaugural Toyota Cup in partnership with Kaizer Chiefs and Toyota SA

    Mscsports
    25 Jul 2024
    25 Jul 2024
    Mscsports proudly announces its pivotal role in facilitating the inaugural Toyota Cup, a groundbreaking partnership between Kaizer Chiefs Football Club and Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM). This landmark tournament underscores Mscsports' expertise in crafting impactful sports sponsorship strategies.
    Mscsports facilitates inaugural Toyota Cup in partnership with Kaizer Chiefs and Toyota SA

    Carrie Delaney, managing director of Mscsports, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "As Mscsports, we are thrilled to have facilitated the partnership between Toyota South Africa and Kaizer Chiefs Football Club since 2017. We are excited to assist with the management of this landmark event. The Toyota Cup represents a significant milestone in African football, providing a unique platform for showcasing the talent and passion of our continent's top clubs. We are proud to play a role in bringing this exciting competition to life and look forward to witnessing the spectacular football that will unfold."

    The Toyota Cup, launched by Toyota South Africa in partnership with Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing sponsorship agreement facilitated by Mscsports between Kaizer Chiefs and Toyota SA.

    This exciting event will feature Kaizer Chiefs FC competing against top football clubs across the continent during the off-season, offering fans thrilling matches and entertainment. The inaugural tournament kicks off at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday, 28 July at 3pm.

    Mscsports facilitates inaugural Toyota Cup in partnership with Kaizer Chiefs and Toyota SA

    Mscsports is proud to have facilitated this inaugural tournament, enhancing South Africa's sports and entertainment landscape. The Toyota Cup represents an innovative extension of the current sponsorship agreement between Kaizer Chiefs and Toyota SA, demonstrating the commitment of both organisations to the development of football in the continent.

    Mscsports continues to lead in sports marketing by facilitating strategic partnerships that elevate South Africa's sports and entertainment landscape.

    Mscsports
    Mscsports was established as a sports memorabilia business in 2000. From humble beginnings with ambitions of shaping the local sports & entertainment industry, Mscsports has evolved into the award-winning full-service sponsorship agency of choice to leading South Africa brands and rights holders.

