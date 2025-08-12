Toyota reaffirms KZN investment following insurer’s lawsuit

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has reaffirmed its commitment to long-term investment in Durban and the broader KwaZulu-Natal region, following a lawsuit filed by the company's insurer against the KwaZulu-Natal government over flood damage to its Prospecton plant, though TSAM has distanced itself from the lawsuit.

The commitment was made during a recent high-level meeting with eThekwini Municipality leadership.

The meeting, attended by Mayor Cyril Xaba and TSAM president and CEO Andrew Kirby, focused on strengthening collaboration in infrastructure development and economic growth.

It also focused on critical enablers for industrial growth, including road upgrades, stable electricity supply, and improvements to water and sanitation infrastructure in the Prospecton Precinct, which is home to TSAM’s manufacturing plant.

During a meeting, Xaba was joined by city manager Musa Mbhele, economic development chairperson Thembo Ntuli, trading services chairperson Mduduzi Nkosi, and executive committee (Exco) member Andre Beetge.

To support industrial activity in Prospecton, Xaba said the municipality is investing over R450m in road infrastructure projects currently at various stages of implementation.

A major water infrastructure upgrade is also underway. The project includes the replacement of a 375mm asbestos cement pipeline with a new 400mm steel pipeline to improve water supply in the area.

“In response to flood damage, over R120m has been allocated to repair and upgrade sewer networks and pump stations. Additionally, the city has invested in refurbishing power substations that service TSAM and surrounding industries,” Xaba said.

A partnership built on trust and shared growth

Xaba described TSAM as one of eThekwini’s most significant investors, with a partnership spanning more than five decades.

“We are not taking this relationship lightly. That is why we are committed to accelerating current infrastructure projects by shortening lead times for construction and repair work,” the mayor said.

He also emphasised that the city’s dedicated support team, led by the city manager, will continue working closely with TSAM to resolve infrastructure challenges and ensure regular progress updates.

TSAM president Andrew Kirby echoed the company’s long-standing commitment and assured the mayor that they will continue to be part of the solution to grow the city’s economy.

“Even after the catastrophic floods, it was never a consideration to leave Durban. The strength of our relationship with the city has always been a key factor,” Kirby said.

Kirby noted that TSAM contributes R18bn in national taxes annually, with the municipality collecting over R6m in rates from the company each year.

The municipality has pledged to collaborate with TSAM on strategic initiatives to further promote automotive manufacturing in eThekwini, reinforcing the city’s position as a hub of industrial innovation and resilience.