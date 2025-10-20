South Africa
    Toyota opens doors for Black SA founders with new accelerator

    Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) and the Durban Automotive Cluster (Dac) have launched the 2025 SME Accelerator, a public-private partnership with the eThekwini Municipality aimed at strengthening South Africa’s automotive supply chain. The programme targets high-potential, Black-owned small and medium enterprises (SMEs), positioning them as competitive Tier 2 and Tier 3 contributors to the industry.
    20 Oct 2025
    20 Oct 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: SA https://www.toyota

    The initiative directly supports the objectives of the South African Automotive Masterplan (Saam) 2035, with a focus on localisation, transformation, and skills development. By fostering partnerships between established Tier 1 suppliers and emerging SMEs, the accelerator aims to embed inclusive growth in the automotive sector.

    Empowering Black-owned businesses

    “At Toyota South Africa Motors, inclusive growth is not just a goal but a responsibility,” said Andrew Kirby, president and CEO of TSAM.

    “The Dac SME Accelerator is a strategic platform to empower Black-owned businesses, strengthen our local supply chain, and ensure transformation is embedded in the DNA of our industry. We invite all stakeholders in the automotive sector to join us on this journey.”

    Tier 1 suppliers play a critical role, providing mentorship and guidance to emerging businesses while aligning participation with their localisation and Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) objectives.

    A catalyst for industrial resilience

    “The Dac SME Accelerator is more than a programme, it’s a catalyst for inclusive growth and industrial resilience,” said Meghan King, chief facilitator, Durban Automotive Cluster.

    “By supporting Black-owned SMEs, we’re diversifying the supply chain and building a future-ready automotive sector. With the backing of Toyota South Africa Motors and the wider industry, we can drive meaningful change.”

    Building capability and creating opportunities

    Selected SMEs will receive strategic insights to enhance supplier capability, competitiveness, and resilience.

    The programme culminates in a “Dragons’ Den” event, where participants present business pitches to industry leaders and potential customers, opening avenues for commercial partnerships.

    In 2024, the accelerator attracted over 100 applications, reflecting its growing impact in fostering a robust, inclusive automotive ecosystem.

    Participation

    Tier 1 suppliers and SMEs interested in joining the 2025 Dac SME Accelerator can contact the programme team at moc.stsylanamb@rotarelecca.

