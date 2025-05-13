Automotive Dealers
    Automotive Dealers

    Toyota SA launches 'New to You' brand campaign with Automark

    Automark, Toyota South Africa Motors’ (TSAM) pre-owned vehicle division has launched a new brand campaign called New to You.
    13 May 2025
    “Our brand promise of quality, durability and reliability guide our way of working and how we engage with our customers. The “New to You” campaign showcases the process that each Automark pre-owned vehicle undergoes,” said Tasneem Lorgat, general manager of marketing communications at Toyota South Africa Motors.

    The “New to You” campaign is a witty TV commercial that follows a likeable, but rather particular character through a day in his life.

    The exacting man is staunch about getting things right and does so without taking any shortcuts or cutting corners. After spending some time with the man, it’s revealed that he works at Automark, a Certified Toyota Pre-Owned franchise.

    “The character personifies what Automark is all about – making sure that all customers get a pre-owned vehicle that they can trust. His attention to detail follows the stringent quality check process that each vehicle undergoes before it is listed for sale at Automark," said TSAM.

